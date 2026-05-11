Toronto Maple Leafs: Why John Chayka Must Target the Anaheim Ducks

The $22 Million Trap: Why John Chayka Must Target Anaheim’s McTavish and Zellweger

The Illusion of Financial Freedom in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preparing for what is expected to be one of the most important off seasons in recent memory. The Leafs are currently armed with $22,000,000 in projected salary cap space, a figure that differs greatly from how this organization usually operates. After years of postseason disappointment, the fan base is desperate for a meaningful playoff run, and that cap space could be the team’s golden ticket. It provides the Maple Leafs a rare opportunity to finally reshape the roster, plug the gaping holes on the back end, and add the secondary scoring needed to help fill the void when the top line dries up.

While $22,000,000 seems like a lot of flexibility, don’t be confused, it can evaporate very quickly. It should be considered a dangerous trap disguised as an opportunity, especially given the current pool of free agents. The market this summer is incredibly shallow, and overspending on aging assets is the fastest way to derail a rebuild.

Why John Chayka Must Pivot Away From Free Agency

If new General Manager John Chayka decides to take his cap space to the open market on July 1st, he needs to be incredibly tactful with his approach. With the lack of top-end talent available, bidding wars for second-tier free agents are inevitably going to drive salaries through the roof. What Toronto cannot afford is to saddle the franchise with more bad contracts that choke our competitive window even further. With the NHL Draft Lottery windfall providing the Leafs the opportunity to draft Gavin McKenna, the team must do everything to avoid limiting their long-term flexibility.

Unlike previous regimes, Chayka must avoid overpaying the leftovers from other organizations. Instead, similar to his time in Arizona, Chayka must continue to identify undervalued assets or outcasts before they find their footing and establish themselves as everyday NHLers. Searching for these inefficiencies provides an opportunity for not only immediate success, but long-term growth if executed correctly. This search for market inefficiencies leads directly to Southern California and the Anaheim Ducks.

Exploiting the Anaheim Ducks History of Impatience

Over the years, the Anaheim Ducks have developed a reputation for prematurely moving on from highly touted young players or prospects. While other organizations continue to allow for prolonged development opportunities, the Ducks are unafraid of making a big move, even if it means moving on from a blue-chip player. The Ducks also remain open to these deals even though those players often go on to find massive success in different jerseys.

The list of players the Ducks have moved on from is incredibly long, beginning with Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour, who the organization traded early in their careers. Both players ultimately went on to reach their full potential before winning Stanley Cups with other teams. More recently, the Ducks chose to move on from Jamie Drysdale, sending him to Philadelphia in a swap for Cutter Gauthier. Last season, the Ducks made the decision that it was finally time to move on from Trevor Zegras, shipping him to Philadelphia as well. That move ultimately allowed Zegras to find his game. After years of rumors that he would never reach his full potential, he posted his best statistical season ever in just one year with the Flyers.

The Scouting Report on Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger

The hope is now that the Leafs can use their analytics-driven front office to position themselves uniquely to exploit this specific organizational habit. The targets should be Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger. At one point, both players seemed like key parts of the Anaheim future, but the narrative has changed dramatically over the past month. Throughout the playoffs, both Zellweger and McTavish have been healthy scratches. Zellweger dressed for his first game only last night, while McTavish has found himself in the press box for two of four games against the Vegas Golden Knights. For players who want to play when the games matter most, this is a troubling development. While this may seem like a red flag for Ducks management, it should be viewed as a flashing green light for Chayka.

When young players are scratched in the postseason, their trade values take a temporary hit. The narrative surrounding those players starts to become attached to labels like "inconsistent" or "defensively irresponsible." For teams like the Maple Leafs, this is the exact moment to strike. Just like in finance, you want to buy the dip. Buying low is the textbook definition of asset management, a philosophy Chayka has built his reputation on.

Addressing the Need for a Heavy Middle Six Center

First, let’s look at Mason McTavish. After a contentious contract negotiation, things have headed south for the young center. While McTavish may no longer be a fit in Anaheim, he is the exact blueprint for what the Leafs need: a heavy, punishing, middle-six center who can play a heavy cycle game and go to the dirty areas. At his best, McTavish is a bull in a china shop. As a former third overall pick standing 6 foot 1 and well over 200 lbs, he possesses the snarl and offensive talent the Maple Leafs have lacked for a decade.

He is certainly not a finished product, as his two-way game still requires serious refinement. This lack of polish is exactly why he has found himself on the outside looking in. However, the raw materials are in place. Under the right coaching staff, and in a market that feeds off of his brand of belligerent hockey, McTavish could be a cornerstone piece for the Leafs. In the right situation, he could be the prototypical second-line center this team requires to win in the playoffs.

Zellweger and the Search for an Elite Puck Mover

Next is Olen Zellweger. For years, the Leafs have been searching for an elite-level puck-moving defender who can break the puck out of the defensive zone and quarterback the powerplay. Zellweger is an offense-first defender from the back end with skating that is at a nearly elite level. He possesses the ability to walk the blueline better than anyone has in Toronto since Tomas Kaberle, opening up passing lanes for the team's stars.

Zellweger is not without his flaws, as he is undersized and can get overpowered at times. His play in his own end against heavier teams is likely the reason he has been scratched recently. In Anaheim, there are already players in place that offer the sort of skillset Zellweger has. For Toronto, a team established with players like Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson already on the left side, Zellweger could be used in his optimal deployment structure. Pairing Zellweger long-term with someone like Ben Danford is a huge opportunity to help him achieve his full potential. The underlying numbers on his transition game are already outstanding, and that is the exact data point Chayka should zero in on.

Leveraging the Cap to Secure the Future

The price of acquisition is where things become complicated. The Maple Leafs do not have a ton of usable assets, but the Ducks have shown in the past that they value getting out of heavy contracts. With McTavish signed for five more years at $7,000,000 a season, the Ducks very well could be searching for a way out, especially if the development of prospects like Roger McQueen continues to trend positively.

For Toronto, this is where their current cap space becomes their greatest weapon. The Leafs can absorb the full value of the McTavish contract without requesting any sort of retention. While McTavish is under contract, Zellweger is in need of a new deal, just like many other Ducks players. This summer alone, Anaheim must come to terms on new deals with Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, and Pavel Mintyukov. Meanwhile, veterans like Radko Gudas, John Carlson, and Jacob Trouba all require new deals as unrestricted free agents.

If the Leafs wade into the UFA market this summer, that $22,000,000 will not go very far. You would be shopping in a market of players in their late 20s and early 30s, which is a major recipe for mediocrity. Instead, the Maple Leafs should take a look west and try to capitalize on the Ducks' historical impatience with their youth talent. By targeting McTavish and Zellweger, Toronto isn't just filling out their roster: they are acquiring high-ceiling, cost-controlled talent that fits the exact mold this team needs to take the next step. It is time to stop shopping in the clearance section for aging free agents and start making the bold, analytical moves that build champions. The opportunity is sitting right there in the Anaheim press box. It is time for John Chayka to make the call.







