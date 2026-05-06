The Trade Rumor That Could Change the NHL Forever: Connor McDavid to San Jose?

By now, you've probably read my previous piece laying out the case for why Connor McDavid could be traded out of Edmonton this summer. If not you can find it here> McDavid Summer Trade Inevitable. The feedback was loud, the hockey world pushed back, and some of you called it the most far-fetched thing I'd ever written. Well, buckle up...because the first specific trade destination has now surfaced, and it's one that actually makes a staggering amount of sense when you dig into the details. The team that has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner, or at minimum a very serious suitor, is none other than the San Jose Sharks.





It sounds wild on the surface, but once you start connecting the dots...the Olympics, the draft lottery, the goalie, the cap space...this is looking like something that could genuinely happen. Here's everything I know, and everything you need to understand why this rumor deserves to be taken seriously.





McDavid Holds All the Cards

First, the most important piece of context: Connor McDavid is the one driving this bus. If he gets moved, it will be because he wants to be moved, and it will be to a place of his choosing. That has been abundantly clear since he publicly stated that "all options are on the table" regarding his future in Edmonton. The Oilers have tried to reshape their roster around him for years...they came agonizingly close to a Stanley Cup...but the franchise has never quite been able to give him the complete supporting cast and organizational infrastructure that a player of his caliber deserves.





McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million extension in October that kicks in for the 2026-27 season and runs through 2027-28. That contract structure, while still team-friendly in terms of AAV for a player of his stature, means the clock is ticking loudly for Edmonton. If the Oilers can't convince their captain that the roster will be dramatically different and better, the trade conversation only grows louder. And make no mistake...the fact that a specific destination has already surfaced this early in the process tells you that these discussions are more than just idle speculation.





The Celebrini Connection: This Started in Milan

If you want to understand why San Jose is the name that has come up first and most prominently, you have to go back to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. McDavid and Macklin Celebrini were linemates for Team Canada, and what they produced together was nothing short of breathtaking...and why San Jose is becoming a legitimate landing spot for the biggest names in the game. The two players didn't just play well together...by all accounts, they genuinely enjoyed playing together, with a chemistry that felt natural and immediate.





Celebrini, who just turned 20, put together one of the most historically remarkable sophomore seasons in NHL history. He led the Sharks in both goals (45) and assists (70), accumulating 115 points... one of the best offensive seasons ever produced by a player his age, trailing only Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby in points by a 19-year-old in NHL history. He also led Team Canada in goals at the Olympics. The hockey world is watching this kid in awe. In another article, I wrote that Celebrini is truly the next one in the line that goes Howe, Orr, Gretzky, Lemieux, Crosby and McDavid...Next comes Celebrini...





And McDavid has seen it up close. I've been told that McDavid genuinely loved playing with Celebrini, and that the prospect of doing so on a full-time basis in the NHL is something that actually excites him. In fact, for a player as competitive and driven as McDavid, that kind of pull might be everything.





Think about what that pairing would look like. McDavid, still very much in his prime at 29 years old, skating alongside “the next one” in the game. Two elite centers who both skate at warp speed, both possess elite playmaking vision, and both have the kind of on-ice IQ that coaches dream about. You could build an entire franchise identity around those two players for the next decade.





The Draft Lottery Timing Is No Accident

Here's where the timing of this rumor becomes critically important, and it is absolutely not a coincidence. The San Jose Sharks just moved up to the number two overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft lottery. That happened mere hours before this trade rumor began circulating, and I firmly believe those two things are connected. The number two pick is a blue-chip asset...a near-certain top prospect who will be a franchise cornerstone...and sources have indicated that this pick would be a central piece of any package going back to Edmonton.





Think about it from the Oilers' perspective. If you're going to trade the best player in the world, you need to come away with a haul that at least partially rebuilds the organization for the next era. A top-two pick in a loaded draft class is a foundational piece. It's the kind of asset that becomes a pillar of your franchise for the next decade. Edmonton giving up McDavid hurts enormously, but receiving a near-certain top prospect alongside other pieces softens what would otherwise be an impossible blow.





The timing also speaks to the Sharks' front office being aggressive and opportunistic. General Manager Mike Grier has quietly built one of the deepest prospect pipelines in the league over the past three years, and pairing that organizational depth with the ability to swing for a true franchise superstar in McDavid is the kind of calculated swing that championship-caliber management teams are willing to make.





Askarov in the Deal — And Why That Actually Makes Sense





My sources indicate that San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov would also be included in the trade package heading back to Edmonton, and this is a fascinating wrinkle that deserves careful attention. The 23-year-old Russian netminder has had a mixed 2025-26 season...posting a 3.63 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 47 games...numbers that don't exactly scream franchise goaltender at this stage of his development. But context matters enormously here.





Askarov was the most highly touted goaltending prospect to enter the NHL in over a decade when he was drafted 11th overall by Nashville back in 2020. He possesses extraordinary physical tools...a 6'3" frame, elite athleticism, and technically refined positioning...and the raw ability has never been in question. The question has always been whether everything comes together. Goaltending development is notoriously slow and non-linear, and Askarov is still young enough that his ceiling remains very high.





For Edmonton, this makes a great deal of sense. One of the primary frustrations McDavid has had with the Oilers organization has reportedly been the instability in net. If the Oilers are going to move forward after a McDavid trade, adding a young, high-upside goaltender like Askarov gives them a potential building block. They wouldn't be acquiring him as a finished product — they would be acquiring him as a project with legitimate star potential. That is exactly the kind of asset you need when you're beginning a rebuild.





For San Jose, moving Askarov actually clears a potential logjam as well. If McDavid is coming to Northern California, the Sharks would likely look to upgrade significantly in net anyway, and dealing Askarov as part of the price of admission for a generational talent makes that calculus straightforward.





What's Still Missing from the Package





I want to be clear about one thing: what I've described above is not the complete trade. There is definitely more involved. The number two pick and Askarov are the two pieces I have information on, but a deal of this magnitude...arguably the second most significant trade in NHL history if it happens... would require additional components going back to Edmonton. We're talking about potential roster players, additional draft picks, prospects from San Jose's deep pipeline, or some combination thereof. I don't have the full picture yet...this rumor is about 12 hours old..





What is clear is that San Jose has the assets to make this work. Their prospect pool is among the best in the league, their cap space is significant, and Celebrini's presence gives them a unique recruiting advantage that no other team can replicate.





The Bigger Picture





What makes this rumor so compelling...and so difficult to dismiss...is that it checks every box from McDavid's perspective. He gets to play alongside a player he already has chemistry with and clearly admires. He gets to be the centerpiece of a young, ascending team that could dominate the Western Conference for years to come. He gets the chance to be part of something being built from the ground up, in his image, rather than continuing to bang his head against the ceiling of a franchise that has been promising a championship for years without delivering one.





And now, with the draft lottery results fresh and the first specific trade framework beginning to take shape behind the scenes, this story is going to accelerate quickly.





Is this going to happen? I don't know. McDavid is the X factor in all of this, and until he formally asks out of Edmonton or the Oilers make a dramatic roster transformation that changes the calculus, nothing is inevitable. But the fact that we are already talking about specific teams, specific players, and specific assets tells you everything you need to know about where this situation is trending. The NHL as we know it may be on the verge of its most seismic moment in a generation. And the Sharks, of all teams, might be the ones holding the golden ticket.



