Canadiens vs. Sabres 2026 NHL Playoffs Preview: Eastern Conference Second Round Breakdown

Here we go!













Storylines....

Caufield vs. Thompson: The Battle of Captains

Cole Caufield (85 pts) and Tage Thompson (97 pts) are the unquestioned leaders of their respective clubs — and the regular season series proved it. Thompson torched the Canadiens for a hat trick in January; Caufield answered with a 2G, 1A gem to close the series. Whichever captain elevates his game will likely decide the series.

Hutson vs. Dahlin: The Blue-Line Arms Race

Lane Hutson (80 pts) and Rasmus Dahlin (72 pts) represent two of the most electrifying offensive defencemen in the game. Both quarterbacks their team's power play and are capable of single-handedly tilting a series. Dahlin assisted on both Sabres goals in Game 1 and Game 4; Hutson supplied three primary assists in those same games.

Dobes Running Hot

Jakub Dobes was the difference-maker in both of Montreal's regular season wins over Buffalo, posting a .938 and a breathtaking .947 save percentage. At just 23, he is carrying the poise of a veteran number one. If Dobes can replicate his RS form against Buffalo's 270-goal offense, the Canadiens have a legitimate shot at an upset.

Demidov: The Wildcard Superstar

Ivan Demidov was quiet in the regular season series against Buffalo (one assist), but the 20-year-old phenom has the talent to explode in the playoffs. His pairing with Suzuki and Caufield on MTL's top line makes their offense nearly impossible to fully contain. Any game in which Demidov finds his groove could swing the series.





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