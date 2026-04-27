Matvei Michkov: The Flyers Scratch That Never Should Happen

The Scratch That Never Should Happen





The Philadelphia Flyers were up three games to one in their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a commanding position that should have felt like pure momentum. Yet the conversation dominating every sports radio station, every bar stool argument, and every living room debate across the Delaware Valley had nothing to do with celebration. It was about a kid from Russia who couldn't speak English fluently and hadn't found the scoresheet in four games.





Michkov, the kid who had electrified Philadelphia during the final month of the regular season, might be a healthy scratch for Game 5.





I have seen this organization make every conceivable personnel decision, from the brilliant to the baffling, but something about scratching Michkov feels different. It feels like a franchise preparing to make a mistake that would echo far beyond whatever happens on the ice in Pittsburgh.





The kid's struggles aren't imaginary. Anyone can see that Michkov has looked tentative through the first four games of this series... his normally electric skating reduced to careful perimeter movements. The points that came so easily during that torrid stretch run....twelve in the final eleven games...including four multi-point efforts...have evaporated entirely. In the cruel mathematics of playoff hockey, where one bounce could define a career, Michkov currently appears to be on the wrong side of the equation...





But I keep coming back to one moment. It was the second-to-last game of the regular season, the Flyers trailing Carolina 2-0 late in the second period. All this work—Marty, Ziggy, and Devo—it felt like all their playoff hopes were flickering like a candle in a strong wind. The entire season was possibly collapsing, and the Hurricanes were winning and relentless. And then this kid, who has spent the last two years navigating a new country, a new language, a new style of hockey on a different-sized sheet of ice, did something that stopped everyone in the building. He gathered the puck at his own blue line, accelerated through the neutral zone with a burst that seemed to blur the air around him, and ripped a wrist shot that brought the dream back from life support.





It was 2-1 and the building and the flyers were alive. Shortly after that goal, Martone found Zegras who scored to tie it. Then Foerster wins it in a shootout. Konecny screamed into the rocking building. The Flyers were in.





In my opinion, Michkov's goal saved the season. It wasn't just that the tally got Philadelphia on the board in a game many others in orange were playing nervous. It was that the moment represented proof that this kid could rise when everything was falling apart around him, that he possessed whatever mysterious quality separates the players who matter from the ones who merely exist on NHL rosters.





The Flyers clinched a playoff berth, but they never would have been in that position without Michkov's goal.





And now, four playoff games later, we are wondering if the organization is prepared to scratch him.





I understand the counter-arguments because I have heard them repeated ad-nauseam over the past forty-eight hours. The Penguins are a veteran team, their defense is structured and disciplined, and Michkov's inexperience is being exposed. He isn't winning board battles. He isn't creating the space he needs to operate. He looks like a kid who doesn't know where he's supposed to be at times.





But have some perspective...The Flyers are one win from advancing to the second round, and anything is possible from there. Sure, Alex Bump does deserve some time, possibly for Barkey...and yes fans...this is not the time to carry passengers, regardless of their pedigree or potential.





What these arguments ignore is everything the Flyers stand to lose by making this move. I think about Michkov's situation in human terms, beyond the X's and O's that consume so much hockey analysis. Here is a kid who has uprooted his entire life to chase an NHL dream, a Russian arriving in Philadelphia with limited English skills and no support system beyond the organization that drafted him. The team he wanted to draft him... The transition has been challenging enough during the regular season, when the schedule provided rhythm and routine, when the practices were about building habits rather than surviving elimination.\





He is not an easy kid to coach. But he is a passionate Flyer...and Tocchet knows what that looks like...





Yes, the playoffs are a different animal entirely—a pressure cooker where every mistake is magnified and every shift could determine whether you play again tomorrow or start your summer.





Michkov's struggles in the first four games aren't difficult to understand if you bother to look beneath the surface statistics. He is pressing, trying to do too much with every touch of the puck, the natural confidence of his game eroding with each unsuccessful shift. This isn't a matter of effort or commitment—it is a young player grappling with levels of expectations that would have crushed players twice his age. And the solution, according to the voices now advocating for his benching, is after only four games, to isolate him further? To send him to the press box, where he would sit in street clothes and watch his teammates try to close out a series without him?





To compound his confusion and frustration by telling him, in the most understandable terms possible, that the organization has lost faith in him after exactly four poor playoff performances? There is no nuance here.





The Flyers are in command of this series. They have outplayed Pittsburgh for long stretches, received solid goaltending, and gotten contributions from throughout their lineup. This isn't a desperate situation requiring drastic measures. If anything, Game 5 represents an opportunity...the chance to advance on the Penguins' home ice, to send a message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Philadelphia is a legitimate contender. And in that context, scratching Michkov would accomplish nothing beyond signaling that the coaching staff is panicking over the struggles of a kid who isn't perfect, but who has already proven his value in the most pressure-packed moments of the regular season.





The veterans in the locker room, the ones who have seen Michkov transform from a tentative teenager into a difference-maker during this last stretch, contributing massively, electrifying the run, would have to square the coaching staff's decision with their own understanding of what this kid brings to the team. And the fans, the passionate and demanding souls who pack the building for every home game, would wonder why the organization seems determined to undermine the confidence of a player who has been central to their playoff qualification.





I keep thinking about that goal against Carolina, the way the kid's eyes lit up when the red light came on, the sense that something special was being born in that moment.





Scratch him now? Absolutely not. Motivate him? for sure. Tell him through a translator that you need more. Challenge this kid's ego, which is not small. And that is not a cut. Star players’ egos shouldn't be small. In the NHL, you need to believe you can dominate before you can do so...



