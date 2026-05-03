Game 7 Tonight: Canadiens vs Lightning Has Been Dead Even…

Tampa and Montreal Ready to Collide in a Game 7 for the Ages





It has been that kind of series. Four overtime games out of six played, every single contest decided by a single goal, and neither team able to string together back-to-back wins at any point through the first six games. The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens have spent two weeks engaged in a kind of chess match played on skates, each side finding an answer every time the other looked ready to seize control. Tonight, in Tampa, it all comes down to one game. Game 7.





The narrative writes itself, really. On one bench sits Jon Cooper, the most decorated coaches of his generation, steering a franchise that has tasted championship glory and knows exactly what winning in this building feels like. On the other, Martin St. Louis...still learning the postseason coaching trade but undeniably possessed of a roster whose collective youth, speed, and hunger have made every veteran on the Lightning earn every inch of ice they've gotten. Youth versus experience. The future versus the establishment. The kids from Montreal who believe they belong against the battle-hardened Lightning who know they do.





The Numbers That Tell the Story





Strip away the narrative for a moment and look at the raw numbers, because they are remarkable in their symmetry. Through six games, each team has scored exactly 14 goals. Each team has surrendered exactly 14. Montreal has fired 147 shots on net; Tampa Bay 167. Both teams are 3-3. Both have blown leads. Both have found ways to win in overtime and lost heartbreakers in the dying minutes of regulation. You could not design a more balanced series if you tried.





And yet within that balance, there have been individual performances that have swung the momentum...heroes who have risen above the noise, and players whose relative quiet has left their teams searching for more.





Montreal's Heroes: The Youth Movement Is Real





The story of this Canadiens team has been the emergence of a new generation making its playoff statement. Lane Hutson, just 21 years old and in his first playoff run, has been sensational — two goals and three assists from the blue line, averaging more than 28 minutes of ice time per night, playing with a confidence and creativity that has reminded more than a few observers of a young Erik Karlsson. His two goals have both been important ones, and his ability to quarterback Montreal's power play — which converted five times in the series — has been a genuine difference-maker. Hutson is, quite simply, one of the most exciting young defensemen to come along in years, and this series has been his coming-out party on the national stage.





Nick Suzuki has been the engine of the Canadiens' offense even when the points haven't come as freely as they do in the regular season. His five assists lead the team, and his work at five-on-five driving possession and creating opportunities for linemates has been tireless. A minus-five rating tells a more complicated story — he has been on the ice for too many Lightning goals — but in terms of generating play, Suzuki has been the kind of captain you want on your team. His comment after Game 6 — "I thought Vasilevskiy kind of won them that game" — carried no bitterness, only a player who understood exactly what had happened and was ready to go again.





Alexandre Texier has been one of the series' quiet stars, posting four points in six games with a plus-four rating, playing a responsible two-way game that has given the Canadiens structural stability at even strength. Zachary Bolduc, just 22, has contributed four points and a plus-five rating, further underscoring the theme that Montreal's young players have shown up with no fear.





Juraj Slafkovsky, meanwhile, has been a physical presence with three goals — all three on the power play — and seven penalty minutes. The big Slovak winger has been exactly what his coaches hoped for in his second postseason, bullying his way into scoring position and finishing when given the opportunity. His minus-five even-strength rating is a concern, but in a series this tight, his power-play production has been invaluable.





Montreal's Disappointments: Demidov's Moment Hasn't Fully Arrived





The player everyone has been watching...perhaps the player the hockey world most wants to see succeed ...is Ivan Demidov, the 20-year-old Russian phenom who put up 62 points in his rookie regular season and entered this playoff with enormous expectations. Through six games, he has one assist and is a minus-two, with six penalty minutes. He has had moments — Vasilevskiy made two exceptional saves on him in Game 6 during a power play that could have put Montreal up late in regulation....but the series-defining performance from Demidov has not yet materialized.





To be fair to the young man, Tampa Bay has clearly identified him as a threat and deployed its most experienced penalty killers to limit his time and space. And there have been flashes: his instincts in the offensive zone are already exceptional for a player his age, and the chances he's creating would be goals for a more seasoned finisher. But in a series where Hagel and Guentzel have delivered again and again, Demidov's relative quiet has been the most noticeable absence. Game 7, on the road, with the season on the line — if there's a stage for his moment to arrive, this is it.





Cole Caufield, Montreal's 51-goal regular season star and the kind of pure scorer who can single-handedly change a series, has been similarly quiet for his standards...one goal and three assists, a minus-five rating, and two pucks off the post in Game 6 alone that nearly broke the game open. Caufield is the sort of player who can score from anywhere, and Montreal will need him to find the back of the net tonight if they're going to win on the road. His 11 shots suggest he's been getting to the right places; the breaks simply haven't gone his way.





Jakub Dobes, the 24-year-old goaltender who inherited the Montreal net and has handled it with remarkable composure, sits at .916 save percentage through the series....actually better than Vasilevskiy's .905, a fact that gets lost in all the discussion of the Lightning's legendary netminder. He has been every bit the equal of the man at the other end of the ice, which is about as high a compliment as you can give a goalie... His performance in this series should end any lingering questions about whether Montreal has a goaltender capable of taking them deep in these playoffs.





Tampa Bay's Standouts: Hagel Above Everyone





If the Lightning advance past tonight, the first name on the trophy might as well read Brandon Hagel. The 27-year-old left wing has been nothing short of extraordinary in this series, racking up six goals and two assists for eight points through six games...a number that leads all skaters on either roster by a comfortable margin. His shooting percentage of 35.3% is just insane...but it doesn't feel like luck when you watch him play. Hagel has been physical, relentless, and smart with the puck in the offensive zone, doing his best work in the corners and in front of the net where playoff hockey is actually won. He has been on the ice when things go right for Tampa Bay in a way that goes beyond counting stats. In a series full of close games, his work rate has often been the difference between the Lightning looking dangerous and looking flat.





Jake Guentzel has been nearly as important, posting two goals and six assists for eight points of his own... Where Hagel manufactures offense through will and hard work, Guentzel has done it through reading the game, finding the soft spots in Montreal's structure and putting teammates in positions to score. His eight penalty minutes suggest he hasn't been shy about competing physically either. At 31, this is the kind of playoff run that defines legacies, and Guentzel looks very much like a player who understands that.





Nikita Kucherov — the man with 130 points in the regular season, the reigning Art Ross contender, the reason Tampa Bay's power play is feared across the league... One goal, and there's a sense watching him that Montreal has done a creditable job of keeping him off the scoresheet at the most critical moments. His shooting percentage of 3.6% on 28 shots is telling...he has been getting to good spots and generating attempts, but the puck simply hasn't been going in. In a Game 7 situation, history is full of stars who saved their best for last. The question is whether Kucherov, who has played in six Game 7s and gone pointless in four of them, will finally explode or continue to be neutralized by a defense that has clearly made him a priority.





Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the series' most important player at the most important moments. His shutout in Game 6....30 saves, a 1-0 overtime result that kept Tampa's season alive...was vintage Vasilevskiy, the kind of performance that reminded everyone why he is considered the best goaltender in the world on his best nights. His overall numbers through the series sit at a .905 save percentage, which is solid but not exceptional by his standards. He was leaky in the early games when Montreal was winning; he was magnificent when his team needed him most. That pattern of arriving when it counts is part of what makes him so difficult to play against. His Game 7 record is 2-2, with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage in those four appearances — numbers that suggest he tends to elevate considerably when everything is on the line.





Tampa's Disappointments: The Establishment Players Who've Gone Quiet





For all the heroics from Hagel and Guentzel, there are names conspicuous in their absence from the scoresheet that Cooper will need in Game 7. Brayden Point — one of the best playoff performers of his generation, a man who scored 14 goals in the 2021 playoff run — has managed just one goal and no assists in six games. He has been on the ice and generating chances; his 10 shots and positive underlying numbers suggest the gaps in his production aren't entirely reflective of his play. But Point without points in a series is still a threat, and if he finds the back of the net tonight, Montreal has genuine cause for alarm.





Oliver Bjorkstrand, who has three goals in career Game 7s and was inserted into the lineup periodically during the series, has been completely invisible offensively through three appearances. Corey Perry, the 40-year-old veteran with the big Game 7 resume, has gone scoreless in six games, though his role has been limited to less than ten minutes per night. These are players on the margin of relevance in this series, but in a single-elimination game, even marginal contributions can tip the scales.





The Lightning's defense, anchored by Darren Raddysh and J.J. Moser — both of whom have been genuinely excellent — has been Tampa's unsung backbone. Raddysh with two goals, an assist and 26 shots, Moser with a goal, two assists and a crucial plus-four rating. Victor Hedman, the franchise's defensive pillar, has not appeared in the series at all, and his absence has been significant even if it hasn't been fatal.





What Tonight Means





Game 7s are their own category of sporting event — separate from everything that preceded them, rendered almost irrelevant by the accumulated context of the series. Again, history comes up even, and gives us no answers...Tampa Bay has home ice and a 4-1 record in home Game 7s. Montreal, in its last 6 ROAD Game 7s is 5-1. The statistics nearly cancel each other out, which is fitting for a series in which almost everything else has done the same.





The winner faces the Buffalo Sabres in the second round. The loser packs up and goes home. In a series that has seen no team win consecutive games, that has gone to overtime four times, that has been decided by a single goal every single night, the only appropriate ending is one that will be talked about for a long time regardless of how it goes.





My pick?