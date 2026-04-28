Connor McDavid's Contract Says It All: Why a Blockbuster Trade Is Coming This Summer

The Deal Says It All: Why Connor McDavid Is Destined to Be Traded This Summer





Almost two years ago I got a call from a source who rarely calls and is always right....





“McDavid wants to play in LA. It’s going to happen, will be a logistical issue, but you can be sure of this one.”





And then I was told to keep “off the record” that an extension was coming in Edmonton that would tell the story...but I was not allowed to discuss that part...until now.





The contract extension really did tell us everything, . When Connor McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers... a $12.5 million annual average value that deliberately places him below teammate Leon Draisaitl's $14 million AAV — the hockey world scrambled to make sense of it. The short term was startling. The salary was conspicuous. And the message, buried beneath the optimistic press releases and the carefully worded quotes about commitment, felt unmistakable: Connor McDavid is preparing to leave Edmonton, and he has structured his exit with enough care and precision to ensure the Oilers won't be left empty-handed when he does.





Let me be direct about what I've been told, and what I've believed for some time. Connor McDavid wants to play in Southern California. For the Los Angeles Kings. And yes, the irony is thick enough to cut with a skate blade...the greatest player of his generation following the same path as the greatest player of any generation, Wayne Gretzky, from the frozen prairies of Edmonton to the sun-drenched horizon of Los Angeles.





But before we get to where McDavid is going, we need to understand where he is right now, and what this contract...this remarkably specific, strategically calibrated contract...is actually telling us.





Two consecutive Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers have taken their toll. The 2024 defeat was agonizing, a seven-game series that slipped away in the final moments. The 2025 loss was somehow worse...a heavier, more decisive beating that exposed the depth issues and structural flaws that have haunted the Oilers throughout McDavid's tenure. For a player who has done everything humanly possible to carry this franchise, coming up short twice on the game's grandest stage.... Was almost clarifying.





But McDavid does love Edmonton...and he gave Edmonton another shot. He believed, genuinely and deeply, that this core could get over the hump.





Which brings us to the contract itself. Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million extension in September 2024, making him the highest-paid player on the Oilers at $14 million per season. That McDavid...the consensus best player on the planet, a generational talent whose point-per-game pace dwarfs virtually everyone in the league...would agree to take $1.5 million less than his own teammate is staggering on its face. In any ordinary negotiation, the best player commands the highest salary, and the math is simple. McDavid took less.





The term, however, is where the real story lives. A two-year extension means McDavid is under contract through the 2027-28 season. Not five years. Not eight years. Two. And that number was chosen with surgical precision, because it creates a very specific window...one year, this year, for Edmonton to make one last, desperate run at the Stanley Cup, and then two remaining years of control that make McDavid an enormously valuable trade asset.





Consider the alternative. Had McDavid played out his previous deal without an extension, he would have entered the last season on an expiring contract...a pending unrestricted free agent whose trade value would crater with each passing month. Teams don't surrender franchise-altering packages for rentals. The Mikko Rantanen situation proved that with painful clarity. When Rantanen made it clear he was going to sign elsewhere, Carolina, in turn, flipped Rantanen to the Dallas Stars for picks and Logan Stankoven. Logan has had a hell of a playoff, but Rantanen is a brilliant player, a point-per-game winger with size and skill, and the return for him was essentially a collection of futures. That's what the market pays for a star with no term. Now imagine what the market would pay for McDavid on an expiring deal...





This is exactly what McDavid wanted to avoid, and it reveals something important about his character. He loves the people of Edmonton. He respects the organization. He doesn't want to leave them high and dry the way so many superstars have left so many cities before...with a whisper, a waive of a no-trade clause, and a front office scrambling to salvage whatever they can from the wreckage. The three-year total commitment (the remaining year on his prior deal plus the two-year extension) gives Edmonton something Rantanen's situation never gave Colorado or Carolina: some leverage...





Two years of McDavid at $12.5 million per season on a salary cap that is rising aggressively...to $95.5 million in 2025-26, $104 million in 2026-27, and $113.5 million in 2027-28...is an extraordinarily team-friendly number. The percentage of the cap that $12.5 million represents shrinks each year, making McDavid more and more affordable, not less. A contender looking to add the best player in the world for two full playoff runs at a below-market rate? That's a deal worth making. That's a deal worth paying handsomely for.





And this is where the summer of 2026 becomes the inflection point. If the Oilers go for it this season and fall short again...whether in the playoffs entirely, in the Western Conference Final, or in yet another agonizing Stanley Cup Final...or even if they win it all...the math shifts dramatically. Edmonton's management will face the same impossible question that every franchise with a departing superstar has faced: do you hold on and hope, or do you act before the leverage disappears? With two years of term remaining, the Oilers can command a massive return — young NHL players, elite prospects, multiple first-round picks. With one year remaining, that return starts to look like the Rantanen package. With months remaining, it becomes a fire sale.





This is why the trade, if it happens, almost certainly happens this summer. The Oilers have maximum leverage. McDavid has two years of term. The acquiring team gets two full seasons of the best player alive at a cap hit that becomes more reasonable with each passing year. And McDavid himself gets something he desperately wants: a legitimate chance to win a Stanley Cup somewhere else, while maintaining the flexibility to eventually sign wherever he truly wants to put down roots.





The no-movement clause in McDavid's contract is the final piece of the puzzle, and it's a crucial one. McDavid controls his destination. He isn't going to be shipped to a rebuilding franchise in a market he has no interest in. Any trade will be to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, because that's the only kind of team McDavid would approve... and, frankly, the only kind of team that could assemble a package significant enough to justify trading the best player in the world. This isn't a scenario where Edmonton shops McDavid to the highest bidder. This is a scenario where McDavid identifies the teams, and Edmonton negotiates the best possible return from that team.





Which brings us back to Los Angeles.





The Kings are a team losing their soul...Anze Kopitar... They have young talent, they have cap flexibility, and they have the kind of organizational depth that would allow them to send a meaningful package back to Edmonton without completely hollowing out their roster. They also have something no other team can offer: the mythos, the narrative, the sheer gravitational pull of history repeating itself. Gretzky to Los Angeles transformed the Kings from an afterthought into a phenomenon, and his arrival in 1988...sent from Edmonton along with Marty McSorley and Mike Krushelnyski for Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelinas, $15 million in cash, and three first-round draft picks...remains the most consequential trade in NHL history. McDavid to Los Angeles would be different in structure but identical in symbolism: the greatest player of his era leaving Edmonton for Hollywood, carrying with him the hopes and heartbreak of an entire city.





The merchandise sales alone would be staggering. McDavid jerseys would fly off shelves across Southern California and beyond. Ticket demand would surge. National television appearances would multiply. The league office, which has long coveted a stronger foothold in the American sports landscape's second-largest market, would be ecstatic. From a business perspective, acquiring McDavid might be the single most lucrative transaction any NHL franchise could make.





But the Kings aren't the only possibility. Florida, having just won back-to-back Stanley Cups, could view McDavid as the piece that cements a dynasty. The New York Rangers, forever in pursuit of the marquee name that could finally end their three-decade Cup drought, would almost certainly explore the possibility. Toronto, with its bottomless revenues and its own championship desperation, would be a fascinating turn...McDavid in blue and white would set Canadian hockey on fire, though the salary cap gymnastics required would be immense. Each of these teams has the competitive profile and the organizational resources to make a legitimate offer.





What none of them can do is guarantee that McDavid stays beyond those two years. And that's the real gamble...and the real opportunity. Because the acquiring team isn't just trading for two seasons of Connor McDavid. They're trading for two seasons to convince him that this is where he wants to be. Win a Stanley Cup in that window, and perhaps the mindset changes. Perhaps McDavid decides that the grass is green enough right where he landed. Perhaps the two-year rental becomes an eight-year commitment. That's the bet, and it's a bet that several franchises would be willing to make.





As for Edmonton, the path forward is painful but increasingly clear. The Oilers have one more season to win with McDavid, and if they do — if they finally hoist the Cup after all these years — then perhaps everything changes. Perhaps a parade through the streets of Edmonton is enough to make him reconsider. But the contract itself suggests that even that scenario is unlikely to alter the ultimate outcome. The deal says it all. As one major source close to the situation told me, "He really wants to win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton, but he really wants to settle elsewhere. He also loves the people of Edmonton and doesn't want to leave them high and dry, so they set up the position where the Oilers can get the most possible return and he can get the most possible chances to win a Stanley Cup, perhaps with a short-term team for two years, and then move to where he wants to inevitably end up."





That quote is the Rosetta Stone of this entire situation. McDavid isn't being selfish. He isn't being disloyal. He is, in fact, being remarkably generous to a franchise and a fan base that has worshipped him since the moment he pulled on the Oilers jersey. He could have played out his deal and walked for nothing. He could have demanded a trade to a single destination with no leverage for Edmonton to extract value. Instead, he signed a contract that gives the Oilers a fighting chance — both on the ice this season and at the negotiating table this summer.



