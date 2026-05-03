Who Do the Buffalo Sabres Want> The Montreal Canadiens or Tampa Lightning?

BUFFALO SABRES PLAYOFF MATCHUP ANALYSIS





Who Should the Sabres Want Next: Montreal or Tampa Bay?

Buffalo’s 2025-26 season series tells a clear story: the Canadiens played the Sabres even, while the Lightning brought out Buffalo’s highest-scoring version.





If the Buffalo Sabres are choosing strictly from the evidence of the 2025-26 regular season, they should rather see the Tampa Bay Lightning in the next round than the Montreal Canadiens. That answer feels counterintuitive because Tampa Bay finished with the same 106 points as Montreal, had the stronger goal differential, and posted the better Simple Rating System number. But playoff preference is not just about who looks stronger in the standings. It is about which matchup gives Buffalo the clearest path to playing its own game. Against Tampa Bay, Buffalo scored in bunches, won three of four meetings, and took seven of eight possible points. Against Montreal, Buffalo was pulled into a dead-even series that produced a 2-2 record and a 13-13 goal split. Montreal may not have looked as statistically dominant as Tampa over 82 games, but head-to-head, the Canadiens were much harder for Buffalo to separate from.





The season-series scoreboard

The cleanest starting point is Buffalo’s head-to-head table. The Sabres finished the regular season 50-23-9, won the Atlantic Division with 109 points, and then beat Boston in six games in the first round. Their possible second-round opponents, Montreal and Tampa Bay, were separated by very little in the standings. Both finished with 106 points. Tampa went 50-26-6, while Montreal went 48-24-10. The teams were also tied 3-3 in their first-round series entering Game 7 on May 3, which means Buffalo’s preparation had to include both possibilities.





Against Montreal....

Buffalo’s season series was basically a stalemate. The Sabres went 2-2-0, scored 13 goals, allowed 13, and averaged 3.25 goals for and 3.25 against per game. The dates show the swings. Buffalo lost 4-2 in Montreal on October 20, then beat Montreal 5-3 at home on January 15 and 4-2 in Montreal on January 22. Just nine days later, Montreal answered with a 4-2 win in Buffalo on January 31. Four games, two wins each, no overtime games, and no goal differential. That is not a matchup advantage; that is a warning that Montreal can meet Buffalo punch for punch.





Against Tampa Bay...

the picture was different. Buffalo went 3-0-1, scored 21 goals, allowed 15, averaged 5.25 goals per game, and earned a .875 points percentage. The Lightning did get one result, a 4-3 overtime win in Tampa on February 3, but Buffalo then won the next three: 6-2 in Tampa on February 28, 8-7 in Buffalo on March 8, and 4-2 in Buffalo on April 6. That is not a small sample without meaning. Four regular-season games against a division rival gave Buffalo repeated looks at Tampa’s structure, and the Sabres found offense every time.





Why Tampa looks scarier, but fits Buffalo better...

The biggest argument against wanting Tampa Bay is obvious: the Lightning were the stronger full-season team by several measures. Tampa scored 290 goals and allowed 231, a plus-59 profile. Montreal scored 283 and allowed 256, a plus-27 profile. Tampa’s SRS was 0.73, ahead of Buffalo’s 0.59 and Montreal’s 0.37. Tampa also finished with 40 regulation wins compared with Montreal’s 34. If the question were simply, “Who had the better regular season?” the answer would be Tampa Bay.





But the Sabres do not need the weaker abstract team. They need the opponent they can solve. Buffalo’s offense was already elite by 2025-26 standards, ranking near the top of the league with 288 goals in the standings table and 283 goals on the team page, depending on shootout accounting. Against Tampa, that offensive strength became overwhelming. Twenty-one goals in four meetings is the kind of matchup signal coaches take seriously. It means Buffalo was not just surviving Tampa’s speed or waiting for mistakes. The Sabres were driving games into their preferred pace, forcing Tampa to trade chances, and showing they could still come out ahead.





The 8-7 game on March 8 is the perfect example of why this matchup is both risky and appealing. No coach wants a playoff series defined by seven goals against. Yet Buffalo won that game because its attack could outpace Tampa’s. The 6-2 win in Tampa on February 28 is probably more important, because it proved the Sabres could control the matchup on the road and create separation. Then the 4-2 win on April 6 showed they could win a more normal, playoff-style scoreline too. Buffalo did not beat Tampa only one way. It won a blowout, a track meet, and a cleaner two-goal game.





Why Montreal is the more uncomfortable matchup...

Montreal is the harder opponent to label because nothing in the head-to-head results screams dominance. That is exactly the problem for Buffalo. The Canadiens did not need to overwhelm the Sabres to make the matchup uncomfortable. They kept it level. They won in Montreal in October, split the two January games in Buffalo, and lost only one game at home to the Sabres. Buffalo never created a decisive edge in scoring, never built a points advantage, and never produced the kind of offensive confidence it showed against Tampa.





Montreal’s broader profile also suggests a team capable of stretching games deep. The Canadiens finished 48-24-10, meaning they collected a large number of points outside regulation and were comfortable in tight margins. Their first-round series with Tampa reinforced that identity: the first three games all went to overtime, and Game 6 was a 1-0 overtime Tampa win. A team that lives in one-goal games can be a dangerous playoff opponent even when its underlying numbers are not overwhelming. Buffalo, after an emotional six-game series against Boston, would probably rather not walk into another opponent built to turn every night into a coin flip.





The standings context still matters..

Buffalo should not mistake preference for comfort. Tampa is dangerous because it was better than Montreal in goal differential, better in SRS, and slightly better defensively. Tampa allowed 231 goals in the standings table, compared with Montreal’s 256. The Lightning also had the higher regular-season rating, so a seven-game series against them could easily become harder than the season series suggests. The concern is that playoff hockey can reduce the value of regular-season scoring explosions. Tampa will adjust, and Buffalo cannot assume five goals per game will simply carry over.





Still, the standings context also shows that Buffalo is not chasing a mismatch either way. The Sabres finished first in the Atlantic with 109 points, three ahead of both possible opponents. Buffalo’s goal profile was strong enough to compare with either team, and its first-round win over Boston confirmed that this was not just a regular-season surge. The Sabres have earned the right to think in terms of matchup preference rather than fear. If both opponents are high-quality teams, the deciding factor should be which one Buffalo has already demonstrated it can attack.





Final call: Buffalo should want....

The Sabres should prefer Tampa Bay because the matchup evidence is too strong to ignore. Buffalo did not merely win the season series; it controlled the points race 7-1, scored 21 goals, and showed multiple ways to beat the Lightning. Montreal, by contrast, played Buffalo to a statistical draw. A 2-2 record and 13-13 goal split suggest a series where the Canadiens could slow Buffalo’s advantage, extend games, and turn the matchup into a grind.





The danger with Tampa is that the Lightning are probably the better all-around team. The opportunity is that Buffalo has already shown it can make Tampa play Buffalo’s game. In a second round where every option is difficult, the Sabres should choose the opponent that best unlocks their identity.