2026 NHL Draft Lottery Results: Who Landed Gavin McKenna?

Headline: 2026 NHL Draft Lottery Results: Toronto Maple Leafs Wins the Gavin McKenna Sweepstakes!

The ping-pong balls have officially stopped bouncing, the nervous front-office executives can finally exhale (or cry into their lukewarm coffee), and the results of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery are finally in the books.

Going into Tuesday night, the tension was palpable across the hockey world, and for good reason. When you have a transcendent talent like Gavin McKenna waiting at the finish line, organizations will cross their fingers, toes, and everything in between for that number-one overall pick. We all knew the Vancouver Canucks had the highest mathematical odds at 18.5%, with the Chicago Blackhawks (13.5%) and New York Rangers (11.5%) right on their heels. But as we know all too well in the modern NHL, those 1,000 four-digit combinations don't always favor the odds-on favorites.

Let’s get right to the monumental news of the evening. The winner of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery and the team securing the first overall selection is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS HAVE WON THE 2026 NHL DRAFT LOTTERY 🍁



Presented by Truly Canada pic.twitter.com/Wha6lKpNxZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2026

By securing the number one spot, the Toronto Maple Leafs have earned the right to draft Gavin McKenna. Make no mistake: McKenna is the undeniable prize of this entire draft class. The 18-year-old left-winger made massive waves when he left the WHL to play NCAA hockey this season, and it paid off in spades. Tying for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points as a freshman at Penn State isn't just good; it's the kind of elite production that makes scouts salivate. He dictates the pace of the game, thinks the play two steps ahead of everyone else, and possesses the dynamic, offensive-driving toolkit that instantly alters the long-term trajectory of an entire franchise. McKenna is a true game-changer.

Coming in at the number two spot,which is far from a mere consolation prize given the talent available, are the San Jose Sharks. They will have their pick of an incredibly deep top tier, likely leaning toward a highly skilled playmaker like Swedish standout Ivar Stenberg, who just had a historic season in the SHL for an 18-year-old.

Rounding out the rest of the top five, the lottery board fell like this:

3. Vancouver Canucks

4. Chicago Blackhawks

5. New York Rangers

As we pivot toward the actual draft in Buffalo this June, the trade rumors are only going to intensify. I’ll be rolling out plenty more draft content, prospect profiles, and front-office breakdowns soon.











