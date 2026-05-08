Draft Drama: New Charges Surface Against Gavin McKenna's Family Stemming From Assault Case

NHL Draft Drama: Top Prospect Gavin McKenna's Family Faces New Charges Ahead of Maple Leafs Pick

Just days after the Toronto Maple Leafs secured the coveted first overall pick in the NHL Draft Lottery, setting the stage to select highly touted prospect Gavin McKenna, the phenom’s family is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The January Incident: What We Know

Earlier this year, the hockey world was stunned when McKenna, the projected number one pick of the upcoming NHL Draft, was arrested. The February charges stemmed from a messy January 31st altercation involving another student and McKenna’s mother, Krystal. The incident ultimately escalated, resulting in Gavin allegedly striking the student and breaking his jaw.

Initially facing felony aggravated assault, McKenna saw the most serious charges withdrawn due to shaky details and insufficient evidence surrounding the event. Despite the legal cloud, the elite forward didn't miss a single game on the ice, continuing to dominate his draft class.

Breaking News: Charges for Krystal McKenna

Now, less than a week after Leafs’ fans started celebrating their lottery luck, a new off-ice wrinkle has emerged. While Gavin is not facing any new charges, his mother is now in the legal spotlight.

According to reports from the Centre Daily Times, Krystal McKenna is facing two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. Video evidence from the night of the January assault reportedly shows Krystal providing alcohol to her underage son and two other male minors, all of whom were under the legal drinking age.

Key Legal Updates & Timeline:

Krystal McKenna: Scheduled for a June 3rd court date to face the misdemeanor alcohol charges.

The Minors: None of the underage individuals involved are expected to face charges at this time.

Gavin McKenna: Due in court this Monday to address the remaining summary counts of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He is currently free on a $20,000 unsecured bail.

Draft Implications: Will McKenna Still Go First Overall?

The burning question for Toronto Maple Leafs management and fans alike: Does this continuing off-ice drama jeopardize his status as the first overall pick?

According to top NHL insiders and draft analysts, the answer is a resounding no. While the optics aren't ideal heading into the NHL Draft, scouts and front offices largely believe the legal noise won't derail his draft stock. McKenna’s on-ice performance has remained elite throughout the controversy, and barring any massive surprises in court on Monday, you can still expect to hear his name called first by Toronto.







