2025-26 Atlantic Division Predictions Pt. 2

In yesterday's article I took a look at the Atlantic Division and provided my predictions for next season. According to my predictions, the bottom three in the division will feature the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. Today we will look at the next three in the division.





5th Place - Detroit Red Wings (91 Points)

After the hiring of Todd McLellan the Detroit Red Wings had a miraculous turn around, finishing just four points out of the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Red Wings, the hole they dug in the opening months of the season was insurmountable. This season however, the Wings will have a full season of McLellan and his systems.





This summer the Red Wings also made a major acquisition outbidding other teams to add veteran goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. Gibson's arrival in Detroit should be a major upgrade in goal and provide the team with a stability it has lacked. While the Red Wings haven't improved substantially it will be enough to make them competitive for the final Wild Card spot.





4th Place - Florida Panthers (95 Points)

By no means should this be considered a slight to the Panthers, as they remain one of the best team's in the entire league. But back-to-back Stanley Cups come at a heavy price, one the Panthers will start to pay even before the season begins. With word that Matthew Tkachuk will begin the season on long-term injured reserve, the Panthers will be short-handed from night one.





Add in the element that Sergei Bobrovsky isn't getting any younger and it's likely the Panthers take a step back this year. However, the Panthers have mastered the art of peaking at the right time and I fully expect them to do it again. Despite finishing 4th in the Division, I'd still expect the Stanley Cup Winners journey to run through Sunrise Florida. It's hard to believe a three-peat is in the cards but it's also hard to write off the Panthers either.





3rd Place - Montreal Canadiens (97 Points)

The Montreal Canadiens are the biggest forward movers on this list and for good reason. At the NHL Draft the Habs made the decision that the rebuild was officially over and parted ways with multiple assets to acquire Noah Dobson. Dobson immediately elevates the Habs defense into the upper echelon of the league.



