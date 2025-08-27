2025-26 Atlantic Division Preview & Predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn't just win the Atlantic Division last season; they dominated it, finishing a comfortable six points clear of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Atlantic proved to be a gauntlet, sending a staggering five teams to the postseason. Even teams on the bubble, like the Montreal Canadiens who snagged the final playoff spot, and the resurgent Detroit Red Wings, who played playoff-caliber hockey down the stretch under new coach Todd McLellan (26-18-4), made things closer than some thought possible.





2025-26 Atlantic Division Preview: The Bottom Dwellers





With a flurry of offseason moves and teams poised to take major leaps, the division is more unpredictable than ever. So, how will the Atlantic shake out this season? Let's break down which teams are destined for glory and which will be left on the outside looking in.





8th Place: Buffalo Sabres (74 Points)

It's the same old story in Buffalo, isn't it? Every season is supposed to be the year the Sabres finally take that long-awaited step forward. Yet, time and again, they stumble, delivering the same disappointing results.





After years of developmental woes, the Sabres finally seemed to strike gold with homegrown talent JJ Peterka. But in a move that left fans scratching their heads, instead of locking him up long-term, they shipped Peterka off to the Utah Mammoths for defenseman Michael Kesselring and prospect Josh Doan. Having done little to replace the offense they just traded away, the Sabres are staring down another season in the Atlantic Division's basement.





7th Place: Boston Bruins (75 Points)





The Boston Bruins are entering what the front office is calling a "retool on the fly"—a phrase that rarely inspires confidence. After the shock of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Bruins opted for a surprisingly cautious offseason. Given the uncertainty surrounding their competitive window, this patient approach is understandable.





By selling at the deadline, Boston has stockpiled an impressive four first-round picks over the next two drafts. With top prospect James Hagens already in the system, adding another high-end talent would accelerate their plans immensely. The team's fate, however, rests squarely on the shoulders of Jeremy Swayman. If he can't recapture his 2023-24 form, the Bruins could plummet even further. My bet? Swayman finds his groove and single-handedly steals just enough games to keep them out of the true bottom-feeder conversation—much to the chagrin of fans hoping for a better draft pick.





6th Place: Ottawa Senators (87 Points)





Linus Ullmark's debut season in Ottawa was a tale of two halves. He struggled mightily early on before an injury sidelined him for nearly two months between December and February. His absence, however, was a blessing in disguise, as Leevi Meriläinen burst onto the scene, posting a spectacular 8-2-1 record with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage.





The problem? Ullmark is now a year older with more miles on the tires, and it’s a tall order to expect Meriläinen to replicate his heroic performance. With Anton Forsberg gone, there's no reliable safety net. This shaky goaltending tandem, coupled with a quiet offseason that saw no significant additions to their top-six forwards or top-four defense, has me expecting the Senators to take a frustrating step backward.





This might be my most controversial take, but with the rest of the division improving, I see the perpetually-on-the-cusp Senators once again on the outside looking in come April.



