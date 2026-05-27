Should the Flyers Make a Play for Claude Giroux?





There are very few former Flyers who can still change the mood of the fan base just by having their name brought up. Claude Giroux is one of them. More than two years after the Flyers traded their longtime captain to the Florida Panthers at the 2022 deadline, Giroux remains one of the most beloved players in modern franchise history. He played more than 1,000 games in Philadelphia, became the face of the organization for a long stretch, carried the team through several different eras, and produced at a level that should eventually put him in the larger conversation about the best Flyers ever.





So whenever Giroux gets anywhere near unrestricted free agency, the question is obvious: should the Flyers make a play for him?





The emotional answer is easy. Of course there is interest. Giroux in orange and black still feels natural. He was not just a productive Flyer; he was the Flyer identity for more than a decade. But the practical answer is more complicated. Giroux is now 37 years old. He is no longer the elite, play-driving center who once finished among the league’s top scorers. His game has shifted more toward the wing, and any team looking at him now has to evaluate the player he currently is, not the player he was at his peak.





That distinction matters for the Flyers because Giroux’s greatest theoretical value would come if he were still a true full-time center. Philadelphia has needed help down the middle for years, and a veteran center with Giroux’s vision, faceoff ability, hockey sense, and power-play skill would be extremely valuable. Early in his career, that was his identity. He could drive a line, create offense through the middle of the ice, handle difficult matchups, and control the tempo of a game.





But that is not really the version of Giroux available now. In Ottawa, and even near the end of his time in Philadelphia, he became more of a center/wing hybrid. He could take important draws, rotate responsibilities with another center, and adjust coverage as the play developed. During his final Flyers years, it was not unusual to see Giroux used with other centers in a way that allowed the coaching staff to optimize who took the faceoff, who defended low, and who attacked from the wing once the puck was in motion. That kind of flexibility still has value, but it is not the same as solving the Flyers’ center problem.





If the Flyers were to bring Giroux back, they would have to view him as a winger who can help at center, not as a center who happens to play wing. That is the most realistic usage. He could play on the right side in the middle six, take draws on his strong side, support a young center, work the half wall on the power play, and move up the lineup when injuries hit. In that kind of role, Giroux could still help the Flyers. Asking him to anchor a line down the middle every night would be pretty unrealistic.





The production is still respectable. Giroux had 50 points in 81 games for Ottawa last season, with 15 goals and 35 assists, and he added five points in six playoff games. That is no longer star-level output, but it is legitimate top-nine production. For a Flyers team that has often lacked offensive polish, especially on the power play, Giroux would bring skill, patience, and decision-making. He still sees plays early. He can still slow the game down. He can still make the kind of small, smart puck plays that younger players can learn from. His passing is still among the most accurate in the NHL.





The salary picture is also clearer now. Last summer Giroux signed a one-year contract to remain with the Senators, carrying a $2 million base salary with bonuses that can push the total value as high as $4.75 million. That is the kind of structure that would have made sense for the Flyers if they were going to explore a reunion for 26-27. A short-term deal with a modest base salary protects the team, while performance bonuses reward the player if he remains productive. For an older veteran, that is the right kind of bet.





“G,”as he is called, could also add another level of veteran dedication that many of the young stars on this team will benefit greatly from. Giroux once told me that Jagr taught him how to make every shift matter. That is when Claude became a star..He would undoubtably pay that forward.





What the Flyers should not do is pay for nostalgia. A one-year Giroux deal in that general range would be reasonable. A two-year deal would be much harder to justify. A contract based on what Giroux meant to the franchise, rather than what he can provide now, would be a mistake. The Flyers have spent too many years paying for past performance, reputation, or familiarity. If they are serious about building the right way, they cannot let emotion override roster discipline.





Still, the case for checking in is strong. Giroux remains a 50-point player with deep franchise ties, a high hockey IQ, positional flexibility, faceoff value, and power-play ability. Signing Giroux would not mean abandoning the rebuild. It would simply mean doing due diligence on a player who could help if the conditions were right.





The leadership angle is VERT real.. The Flyers have tried to rebuild their culture around competitiveness, accountability, and work habits. Giroux fits that. He was not always the loudest public personality, but his competitiveness was obvious. He played hard, played hurt, carried offensive responsibility, and remained productive through years when the team around him was inconsistent. For younger players learning what it takes to be a professional in Philadelphia, Giroux would be a valuable example.





But leadership alone cannot be the reason to do it. The Flyers already have veterans. What they need most is high-end talent, center depth, defensive consistency, and continued growth from their young core. Giroux helps around the edges of those needs, but he does not fundamentally change them. That is why this is more of a luxury move than a necessity. He would make the Flyers more skilled, more interesting, and more connected to their recent history. He would not be the missing piece unless the rest of the roster had already taken a major step.





The cleanest fit would be Giroux as a middle-six winger who can take important faceoffs, help the power play, mentor young forwards, and provide insurance at center in certain situations. Used that way, he could still be valuable. He would not need to carry a line every night, but he could improve one. He would not need to be the face of the franchise again.





Ultimately, the Flyers should make a play for Claude Giroux...but only under very specific conditions. The term has short. The money has to stay reasonable. The role has to be honest. The organization has to avoid selling the move as something bigger than it is. Most importantly, Giroux would have to want it for hockey reasons, not just sentimental ones.





That is the heart of the matter. A reunion would be awesome, but it would also need to be useful. Giroux has earned the right to chase meaningful games, and his decision to remain in Ottawa makes sense for a player who wants to compete. From the Flyers’ perspective, though, the answer should not be a hard no. It should be a disciplined yes, but only at the right price and in the right role.



