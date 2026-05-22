Trade Rumor: The Penguins in Pursuit of Connor McDavid. Who Would Head to Edmonton?

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EXCLUSIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins Making Full-Out Push for Connor McDavid — And a June 15 Deadline Could Change Everything







The hockey world has been buzzing for weeks about Connor McDavid's uncertain future in Edmonton, but now a new and explosive name has entered the conversation in a major way. According to a source with deep ties to the Pittsburgh Penguins' front office, the Penguins are not merely interested in Connor McDavid...They are making a full-out, unambiguous push to acquire the greatest player on the planet. This is the second team we have written about when it comes to teams preparing to pursue Connor...Here is the McDavid/San Jose Rumor





But now, the clock is ticking. I was also told Pittsburgh may be accelerating this because an Edmonton/McDavid June 15 deadline is hovering over the entire situation, the date by which McDavid is expected to signal whether he is willing to remain in Edmonton or whether he intends to push for a trade.





The Malkin Piece...





For this to work, the Penguins are apparently prepared to close an era. Evgeni Malkin, the second-greatest player in franchise history and arguably one of the ten greatest players to ever lace up skates, could not be back in Pittsburgh were this trade to happen. Reports have already surfaced that the Penguins are not expected to offer Malkin another contract after this season concludes, with the legendary Russian center weighing retirement himself.





Losing Malkin...to retirement, to another team, or simply to the passage of time...would under most circumstances represent a devastating blow to a franchise. But in the context of what Pittsburgh is now reportedly pursuing, it is less a loss and more a deliberate clearing of the runway. You don't build a new empire on top of the old one. You make space. And Pittsburgh, it appears, is making the biggest possible space imaginable.





Why McDavid and Crosby Makes Sense — On Ice and Off





The partnership that would form between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby is very interesting, and yet it is precisely what makes this rumor so compelling. Crosby, at 38 years old, is still going strong...still one of the most complete two-way players in the game, still a 90-point threat, still the heartbeat of everything the Penguins do. Sid also came out a few days ago and said he wants to keep playing for as long as he can..McDavid, of course, is in the absolute prime of his powers, and is living with the title “Best Player on the Planet.”





But beyond the staggering on-ice possibilities..the power play, the transition game, the two centers who would terrify every penalty kill in the league...there is a deeply practical reason why McDavid would be drawn to this specific arrangement. Crosby absorbs pressure like no other player in the game. In Pittsburgh, the media weight, the fan expectation, the championship-or-bust narrative all runs through Number 87, as it has for nearly two decades. McDavid, who has at times shown genuine discomfort with the all-consuming scrutiny that comes with being the guy in Edmonton, would step into a situation where the city's obsessive attention and institutional expectations are shared, if not mostly carried, by a living legend who has handled it all his entire career. You can see why such a dynamic would appeal to McDavid. For a player who wants to win, wants to compete at the highest level, and perhaps wants to breathe a little easier in the marketplace of public pressure, Pittsburgh offers something possibly no other team can offer...there's only one Sydney Crosby.





What's Really Driving This: The Oilers Are Running Out of Time





I covered the San Jose angle on a potential McDavid departure at length in our previous piece, and the themes driving that speculation apply equally... if not more urgently now. The Edmonton Oilers were eliminated in the first round of the 2026 playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks, a result that McDavid himself described as deeply concerning, saying the organization had taken a significant step backward. The Oilers subsequently fired head coach Kris Knoblauch, their third coaching change in a handful of seasons, and as of now no replacement has been named.





That coaching vacancy is not incidental to McDavid's thinking. He has cycled through six head coaches in Edmonton. The organization has cycled through ten coaches in fifteen years. There is a pattern here that goes beyond bad luck, and McDavid is smart enough to read it. General Manager Stan Bowman has insisted the players won't be choosing the next coach, which is the correct position to take publicly, but behind closed doors the message could not be clearer...whoever gets that job inherits a franchise whose greatest player is watching, evaluating, and growing tired of waiting.





But make no mistake: the coaching search is not the only thing on McDavid's mind.. There are larger organizational concerns...roster construction, management direction, and whether the Oilers have the infrastructure to build a championship team around him before his two-year contract window closes. McDavid wants a Cup. He has been to the Final twice and come up short both times. Time is not unlimited, and patience is not infinite.





The mid-June deadline is looks to be very real. That is when the temperature of this situation will be fully known. The fact that this deadline is right before the draft and UFA Day is not a coincidence.





The Trade Package: What Pittsburgh Is Putting on the Table





Now for the possible pieces in the trade itself, as it has been described to me. In exchange for Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers would receive the following:





Benjamin Kindel would be the centerpiece of the return, and he is a legitimate one. Selected 11th overall in the 2025 draft out of the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, Kindel is a player who surprised even his most vocal advocates by not only making Pittsburgh's roster out of training camp but sticking for the entire 2025-26 season and registering 35 points in 77 NHL games. He is a quick, cerebral two-way center with elite hockey sense...the kind of player analysts describe as someone who makes passes "only he can see coming." At 19 years old, Kindel projects as a future second-line center or higher, with all-situations capability and a hockey IQ that scouts compare to players who have historically outperformed their draft slot. For Edmonton, he would be the building block...the player around whom a post-McDavid rebuild could be genuinely optimistic rather than merely theoretical.





Jake Livanavage would arrive as the defensive anchor of the return package, and his pedigree is striking for an undrafted player. The 22-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he was a AHCA First Team All-American in 2026 and led the Fighting Hawks in ice time as a sophomore. He signed a two-year entry-level deal with Pittsburgh and made his NHL debut in the final game of the 2025-26 regular season, where he not only played 25 minutes but ran the first power play unit. Livanavage's combination of skating, playmaking ability from the blue line, and high-end college résumé have drawn genuine attention from scouts across the league. He is the type of defenseman a rebuilding team needs...young, mobile, offensively instinctive, and with the floor of a reliable top 4 NHL contributor.





Gabriel D'Aigle would give Edmonton a legitimate goaltending prospect for the first time in years. The big QMJHL netminder...6-foot-4, over 210 pounds...was Pittsburgh's third-round pick in 2025, signed to an entry-level deal, and has spent the current season doing something remarkable: posting a .903 save percentage for the Victoriaville Tigres despite playing behind one of the most defensively overwhelmed teams in the CHL. At the time of his mid-season evaluation, no goaltender in the QMJHL had faced more shots (over 1,000) or made more saves. The context matters enormously. He has been under siege every single night, and he has not cracked. His athleticism, aggression in his angles, and exceptional lateral quickness have impressed scouts I talked to who believe his numbers badly undersell his ability. For Edmonton, a team that has never truly solved the goaltending question, D'Aigle represents real upside.





The rights to Anthony Mantha, who will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st, round out the deal. Mantha has had a genuine career renaissance in Pittsburgh, posting the best numbers of his professional life after being signed on a prove-it deal. At 6-foot-5 with a massive shooting range and the ability to play a physical power game, he would give Edmonton an experienced, physical right wing who can play on the top two lines and contribute immediately. For a rebuilding team, keeping him in-house as a veteran piece around which younger players can develop is a meaningful asset.





Is This Actually Going to Happen?





That is the question hanging over everything. Trades of this magnitude...the movement of the best player in the world...are not easy to pull off. The league's history is littered with blockbuster rumors that died on the vine. The Oilers, for their part, have maintained publicly that McDavid is their franchise player and that they intend to do whatever it takes to keep him.





But the June 15 deadline is the tell. If McDavid believed unconditionally in the team’s ability to right itself there would be no deadline... The fact that one exists suggests that uncertainty is currently steering the negotiation..





So far, Pittsburgh and San Jose, to their credit, are not waiting around. They see a Hall of Fame center who can still play at an elite level. They have a nucleus of young talent they are prepared to offer.





The Pens and Mario have an organizational culture built on winning and on shielding its stars from the full weight of expectation. And they have made a decision, at the highest levels of the organization, that this summer represents a window that will not come around again.





Connor McDavid in black and gold. Crosby and McDavid on the same bench.





Stay tuned. June 15 is not that far away.