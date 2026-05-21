Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final Preview: Ek’s Factors, Storylines & Prediction

Ek's Factors









Storylines...

Rest vs. Rhythm

Carolina has been waiting since eliminating Philadelphia on May 9. Montreal arrives with almost no pause after two seven-game series. The Hurricanes have fresh legs; the Canadiens have a playoff heartbeat already racing.





Dobes Joins Dryden Territory

Jakub Dobes joined Ken Dryden as the only rookie goalies in NHL history to win multiple road Game 7s in one postseason. He has already carried a massive workload and seen a league-high volume of high-danger looks.





A Historic Carolina Start

The Hurricanes are the first team to start a postseason 8-0 since the NHL adopted the four-round best-of-seven format in 1987. They swept Ottawa, swept Philadelphia, and now face the one East opponent that swept them.





Hutson Changes the Math

Lane Hutson leads Montreal with 14 playoff points, logs 26:01 per night, and runs the power play. His nine power-play points lead the postseason and force Carolina's pressure system to account for a true blue-line creator.





The Youth Movement

Montreal is the youngest team to reach the NHL semifinals since the 1993 Canadiens. The question is whether that fearlessness can keep surviving Carolina's mature, layered forecheck.





Old Playoff History

This is the third playoff series between these clubs. Carolina won the first two, in 2002 and 2006, and reached the Stanley Cup Final both times, winning it all in 2006.





Prediction....

Montreal has the upset ingredients: a perfect season-series record, a dangerous power play, elite young skill, and a rookie goalie who has already done the impossible twice. But Carolina's 8-0 playoff start is not a fluke. The Hurricanes have the deeper structure, the fresher roster, the better defensive floor, home ice, and a goaltender playing at a Conn Smythe pace. Logically, Carolina in 6...but logic and this Montreal team haven't met yet....The reality is Montreal has won two seven game series where they weren't the best team in the series...especially in each game 7. Meanwhile, Carolina and the Conference Finals have a rough history. There are some ghosts out there. Montreal is going to be the best offense the Canes have played to date and will the goaltending hold up? One really interesting thing is I believe these are the only two teams who play man to man defense. Montreal can skate with the Canes. I wonder how Carolina deals with man to man being used against them....





I see this as another 7 game series. And I believe the Torch still has some magic left...





MONTREAL in 7.















