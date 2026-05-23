Flyers Must Extend Dan Vladař: The Contract Numbers, Comps, and How Zavragin Changes Everything

Lock Him Up: The Flyers Must Extend Dan Vladař — Here's What a Fair Deal Looks Like

On July 1, the Philadelphia Flyers gain exclusive negotiating rights to extend Dan Vladař before he can hit unrestricted free agency at the end of next season. The question is NOT whether they should or should not extend him. That was answered somewhere around mid-December when he was stopping everything in sight and the team was winning hockey games it had no business winning. The question is how many years and how much money.





It is the most consequential contract decision general manager Daniel Briere will make this offseason...and when you lay out the numbers, the answer is not as complicated as it might seem.





What Vladař Just Did

In 52 games this season, Vladař posted a 2.42 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage, ranking third among qualified NHL goaltenders in GAA. He allowed two goals or fewer in 34 of 51 starts, posted a Quality Start percentage of .725, and finished with a Goals Saved Above Average of +13.1...meaning he personally erased more than 13 goals that a league-average goaltender would have surrendered behind the same team. In the playoffs he was even better: 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage in 10 starts, with two shutouts. He won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as team MVP and the Yanick Dupré Award for character and respect for the game. His contract for all of this: $3.55 million. A steal.





Decades of Misery Make This Moment Matter

To understand why Vladař's extension is more than an afterthought, you have to understand the graveyard of goaltenders this franchise has assembled since Bernie Parent won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975. Ron Hextall was brilliant in stretches. Roman Čechmánek showed enormous promise before his tenure ended acrimoniously. Carter Hart arrived to enormous fanfare, posted a dazzling .917 save percentage as a 20-year-old in 2018-19, and then..injuries, inconsistency, legal clouds...it all unraveled. The Flyers spent years cycling through Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, and various reclamation projects while the prospect pipeline offered hope but not present-tense solutions.





Vladař changed all of that in one season. He did not just play well...he carried this team on his back through the critical stretch of its rebuild, giving a young roster around him the confidence that comes from knowing every night that the guy in goal is going to give you a chance. Philadelphia has finally found its goaltender. The only question is whether they are smart enough to keep him.





What the Market Says

The comparable contracts tell a clear story. Linus Ullmark — a Vezina Trophy winner — signed a four-year, $8.25 million AAV deal with Ottawa in October 2024 after a strong run with Boston. Juuse Saros locked up an eight-year, $7.74 million AAV extension with Nashville in the summer of 2024, reflecting his sustained excellence and the Predators' long-term bet on him as a franchise pillar. These are the anchors of the upper-middle tier of the goaltending market.





Vladař is not Ullmark or Saros — not yet, and perhaps not ever. His numbers in Calgary over four seasons averaged out to a .895 save percentage and nearly a 3.00 GAA. This Philadelphia season was a career best, driven in part by a structured defensive system and a supporting cast that was better than it looked. Fair market value for what he has proven, with appropriate weight given to both his peak and his floor, sits in the $6.5 to $7.5 million range per year. Call it $7 million as the number that is honest for both sides.





The Right Deal: Three Years, Seven Million

The Flyers should not be in a hurry to sign Vladař...they have leverage that teams bidding on the open market do not. But they also cannot afford to let him play out next season, hit a career high again, and walk out the door as a UFA with the entire league chasing him. The sweet spot is a three-year extension at $7 million per year, kicking in after the final year of his current deal.





That structure gives the Flyers four total seasons of Vladař...including the year he's already under contract...through approximately his age-32 season. It gives him meaningful financial security while not committing the franchise through his mid-thirties, when the inherent unpredictability of the goaltending position becomes even harder to manage. Teams do not love long goalie deals because goalies are the most volatile investment in the sport. One subtle mechanical flaw, one undisclosed injury, one unexplainable regression... it happens to the best of them. Three years is commitment with protection. Four years is the absolute ceiling, and only if the AAV comes down slightly.





The Zavragin Factor Changes Everything

Here is where the Flyers' goaltending picture becomes genuinely exciting. Buried in the third round of the 2023 draft was a Russian teenager named Yegor Zavragin, who has since become one of the most talked-about goaltending prospects in the world. Now 20, Zavragin played a combined 41 games in the KHL this past season across SKA St. Petersburg and a loan stint with HK Sochi, posting a .917 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA. He was 19 years old playing in Russia's top professional league.





To appreciate how rare that is, only 13 goaltenders in KHL history had played more than 10 games at that same age. The names on that list include Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ilya Sorokin, and Sergei Bobrovsky.





Zavragin not only belongs on it...he appeared in more games than any of them. As of April 2026, reports emerged that the Flyers are close to signing Zavragin to an entry-level contract, potentially a year ahead of schedule, mirroring the early-exit template set by Matvei Michkov.





When Zavragin arrives in North America, he will sign a three-year entry-level deal worth roughly $1 million per year against the cap. Run the numbers on the tandem: Vladař at $7 million plus Zavragin at $1 million equals $8 million for two goalies in a cap environment heading toward $113.5 million by 2027-28. That is not a burden — it is a structural advantage. Even if Zavragin develops quickly enough to challenge for the starting job in year three of a Vladař extension, you are well under $10 million for the position on a team built to contend. The succession plan writes itself beautifully.





The Bottom Line

The Flyers are in a position that fans of this franchise have not felt in a long time: they have the right goaltender, at the right time, with a generational prospect warming up behind him. The math works. The cap is rising. The team is improving. Signing Vladař to a fair, team-friendly extension is simply the intelligent move.





Three years. Seven million per year. Lock the door.