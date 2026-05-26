Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet Watch: Why the Ducks Star Could Spark NHL RFA Chaos

Leo Carlsson Is the Kind of RFA Who Makes Offer-Sheet Season Feel Dangerous





There are restricted free agents who create paperwork, and then there are restricted free agents who create panic. Leo Carlsson belongs in the second group. The Anaheim Ducks center is not merely a young player due for a raise after his entry-level contract. He is the kind of player front offices spend years trying to draft, develop, and protect: a big, intelligent, two-way center with star offensive traits, playoff-style strength on the puck, and the kind of ceiling that makes rival general managers wonder whether the cost of an offer sheet is really as outrageous as it looks.





That is why Carlsson’s next contract is one of the most fascinating pressure points of the 2026 offseason. Anaheim signed him to a three-year entry-level contract after selecting him second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, and the bet has aged exactly the way the Ducks hoped. The public scouting book on Carlsson was always glowing. Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said on draft night that Carlsson had “tremendous hockey IQ with the potential to dominate at both ends of the ice,” praising his size, creativity, strength, and skill against professionals in Sweden. NHL.com’s pre-draft profile noted that Carlsson had modeled parts of his game after Nicklas Backstrom and Peter Forsberg. That Forsberg comparison is the one that lingers, not because anyone should casually compare a 21-year-old to a Hall of Famer, but because Carlsson has some of the same ingredients: balance, vision, puck protection, and a refusal to make the easy play if the better play is one extra shoulder fake away.





The Ducks know exactly what they have. Carlsson is the rare modern centerpiece who can drive offense without needing to cheat for it. He can play through traffic, support low in the defensive zone, carry possession through the neutral zone, and still arrive in the offensive zone as the most dangerous passer on the ice. He is listed as a center, and that matters enormously. Wingers can be stars. Defensemen can change a franchise. Goalies can steal seasons. But a true top-line center with size and two-way detail is still the NHL’s most valuable roster species. If Carlsson becomes a consistent point-per-game player while handling matchup minutes, he is not just Anaheim’s best young forward. He is their best player.





That is what makes the offer-sheet conversation so uncomfortable for the Ducks. Pro Hockey Rumors recently framed Carlsson’s market in blunt terms: after a major step forward in 2025-26, a long-term contract could push beyond $11 million per season, while even a bridge deal could land around $8 million annually. Anaheim has cap room, but it also has several young players to pay, including Cutter Gauthier and young defensemen. The Ducks are not broke, and they are not trapped. But they are entering the phase where all the once cheap promise turns into expensive reality at once.





Offer-sheet compensation is designed to discourage reckless poaching, but the 2026 thresholds leave several tempting lanes. For this offseason, the compensation tiers are as follows: an average annual value of $1.57596 million or less costs no compensation; more than $1.57596 million up to $2.387832 million costs a third-round pick; more than $2.387832 million up to $4.775666 million costs a second-round pick; more than $4.775666 million up to $7.163498 million costs a first- and third-round pick; more than $7.163498 million up to $9.551332 million costs a first-, second-, and third-round pick; more than $9.551332 million up to $11.939166 million costs two first-round picks, a second, and a third; and anything over $11.939166 million costs four first-round picks. The picks generally must be the signing team’s own selections, which limits which clubs can realistically participate.





The most dangerous band for Anaheim is the $9.55 million to $11.94 million range. An offer at, say, five years and $11.5 million per season would be painful but not automatically insane for a rival club. The compensation would be enormous: two firsts, a second, and a third. But if the signing team believes Carlsson is a 1C for the next decade, that package begins to look less like a ransom and more like a high-end trade price without having to negotiate with Anaheim. The truly nuclear option is anything above $11.939 million, because four first-rounders is the sort of price that can haunt a front office. But if a team thinks it is already good enough that those firsts will fall in the 20s, and if it has been starved for a franchise center, even the nuclear tier cannot be dismissed out of hand.





So who might be interested?





The first name to watch is Montreal. The Canadiens have never been shy about offer-sheets, from Sebastian Aho to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and they understand the value of a big young center as well as anyone. Carlsson would fit perfectly with its young core. A plausible Canadiens offer would sit near the top of the second-premium tier: seven years at roughly $11.25 million. That would force Anaheim to either make Carlsson its highest-paid forward immediately or accept a mountain of picks. Montreal could justify the aggression because true centers are harder to acquire than wingers, and Carlsson’s age aligns with the club’s competitive window.





Chicago is another theoretical threat, though the politics would be complicated. The Blackhawks have Connor Bedard, but that is exactly why Carlsson would be so attractive. Imagine Bedard and Carlsson as a one-two punch down the middle, or Carlsson handling heavier two-way minutes while Bedard is freed for maximum offensive destruction. Chicago has spent years accumulating young talent, but eventually a rebuild has to turn assets into certainty. The likely offer would have to be massive enough to make Anaheim sweat: five or six years in the $11.75 million range, just under the four-first threshold. That structure would weaponize the compensation chart by maximizing salary pain without crossing into the most terrifying pick cost.





Utah should also be in the conversation. The franchise has been aggressive in trying to build credibility quickly, and nothing announces ambition like trying to steal a 21-year-old franchise center. Utah has young pieces, a growing market, and a need for a defining star who can become the face of the next era. A Carlsson offer sheet from Utah might look like seven years at $10.75 million, a number rich enough to challenge Anaheim’s internal salary structure but not so absurd that it becomes pure fantasy. The appeal is obvious: Carlsson would give Utah the big, skilled pivot every expansion-style build dreams about.





Philadelphia is definitely considering this. The Flyers have spent years searching for elite center certainty, and their market rewards boldness. Carlsson’s game would play beautifully there: heavy, competitive, intelligent, skilled but not cute. If Philadelphia has the required picks and the cap flexibility, an offer in the $10.5 million range would be logical. The Flyers would be betting that Carlsson’s best years are ahead of him and that the cost of waiting for a center to appear through the draft is greater than the cost of picks surrendered now.





Seattle is another club that could make sense if it wants to accelerate. The Kraken have built depth, but depth without a true top-line center can leave a team perpetually respectable and rarely terrifying. Carlsson would change that. Seattle’s offer would likely need to be efficient rather than outrageous, perhaps six years around $9.5 million, flirting with the line between the first-second-third compensation tier and the two-firsts tier. The problem is that Anaheim would almost certainly match anything that modest. To have a real chance, Seattle would need to push closer to $10.75 million.





There are others who could kick tires. Columbus, if not dealing with its own Adam Fantilli situation, would understand the value of young centers. Nashville often hunts for top-end offensive talent. Boston’s long-term need down the middle is obvious, though cap and pick logistics matter. Detroit could dream on a Swedish star with a complete game. But the practical list narrows quickly because an offer sheet requires cap room, the correct picks, organizational nerve, and a player willing to sign knowing his current team can match.





And that last point is essential: Carlsson has to want it. Offer sheets are not trades. They are contracts. A player signs one because the money, role, term, city, or leverage makes sense. Carlsson may simply prefer to stay in Anaheim, where the Ducks have built around him and where he can grow with Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, Lukas Dostal, and the rest of the young core. The Ducks can also make the whole drama disappear by acting decisively. If Anaheim offers eight years at a number beginning with 10 or 11, Carlsson has every reason to become the long-term face of the franchise.





That is still the most likely outcome. Offer sheets are rare because they are confrontational, expensive, and often futile. Anaheim can match any offer if it is willing to live with the contract. But Carlsson is exactly the type of player who tests the old logic. The NHL salary cap is rising, with the league and NHLPA announcing upper limits of $95.5 million for 2025-26, $104 million for 2026-27, and a projected $113.5 million for 2027-28. A contract that looks enormous today may look merely expensive in three years. If Carlsson becomes the player his draft profile suggested, an $11 million cap hit could become a bargain before the deal is half over.





That is why his value is so high. You are not paying only for last season’s production. You are paying for the scarcity of the profile. You are paying for a 6-foot-plus center who already knows how to play against men, who thinks the game at an elite level, who has the puck-protection habits of a playoff forward, and who has not yet reached his physical or offensive peak. You are paying for the possibility that the Peter Forsberg echoes become more than a stylistic note. Not Forsberg himself, because that is too much to put on anyone, but the same basic idea: a center who can dominate possession, punish mistakes, make linemates better, and tilt hard games with strength and imagination.



