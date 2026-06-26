Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Gavin McKenna First Overall

Maple Leafs Make First Overall Pick

It was likely one of the worst kept secrets in hockey. Ever since winning the NHL Draft Lottery, the Toronto Maple Leafs were heavily favored to select Gavin McKenna first overall. Speculation reached a fever pitch at the Draft Combine, where rumors suggested the team had explicitly informed the young phenom of their intent to draft him.

Tonight, the Maple Leafs made it official by selecting the Whitehorse, Yukon, native with the number one pick. The addition of McKenna provides Toronto with some much needed forward depth and elite playmaking creativity.

GAVIN MCKENNA YOU ARE A TORONTO MAPLE LEAF! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/tLhN8i3ivF — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 26, 2026





A Record Breaking Resume

McKenna arrives with an outstanding pedigree. During his final junior season with the Medicine Hat Tigers, he registered a staggering 129 points in 56 games and secured Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year honors. He followed that up with a historic freshman campaign at Penn State University, where he amassed 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in just 35 games.

Along the way, he captured the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award and became the first player in Penn State history to win the conference scoring title with 38 points in 24 conference games. After such a dominant collegiate season, McKenna is fully expected to make the jump to the NHL this fall and could very well find himself playing on a line alongside Auston Matthews.



