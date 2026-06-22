NHL Rumor Quick Hits Around the League — June 22, 2026





- Toronto is sitting in the middle of the goalie rumor market. The Maple Leafs are being connected to several big-name goalie possibilities, including Connor Hellebuyck, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Jordan Binnington. The common thread is simple: Toronto appears to be exploring whether it can make a major reset in net while also reshaping the rest of the roster.





- Morgan Rielly remains one of the key Toronto names to watch. The Leafs’ blue line is still under the microscope, and Rielly’s name continues to come up as part of a possible roster shakeup. His contract and no-move protection make any deal complicated, but the chatter around Toronto’s defense has not gone quiet.





- Matthew Knies is still drawing attention as a possible major trade chip. Toronto does not appear to be in a rush to move him, but teams are watching to see whether the new front office would consider using Knies to bring back multiple pieces in a broader retool.





- Darnell Nurse is one of the biggest cap-related names on the board. Edmonton’s need to improve around Connor McDavid keeps Nurse in the rumor cycle. His no-move clause is a major obstacle, but the Oilers’ cap situation makes this one worth monitoring every day.





- Connor McDavid is not the rumor — Edmonton’s urgency is. The talk around McDavid is really about the Oilers’ pressure to get better while his current contract window is still front and center. That pressure is fueling the Nurse speculation and Edmonton’s broader search for roster upgrades.





- Elias Pettersson’s market may be getting more realistic. Vancouver’s willingness to retain salary changes the tone around Pettersson. His full cap hit is difficult for teams to absorb, but if the Canucks are open to lowering the effective number, more teams could seriously consider taking the swing.





- Dylan Larkin remains the biggest center-market headline. Larkin’s reported trade request has reshaped the offseason center market. Minnesota continues to look like a natural fit, but teams looking for top-six center help are expected to keep checking in. Detroit is hovering BIG-TIME.





- Vincent Trocheck is another center contenders are circling. The Rangers are in a retooling phase, and Trocheck’s mix of offense, faceoffs, competitiveness, and playoff-style hockey makes him attractive to teams looking for a No. 2 center. Minnesota and Los Angeles remain logical teams to watch.





- Mason McTavish is a high-upside change-of-scenery candidate. Anaheim’s handling of McTavish late in the year has kept his name alive in trade chatter. His contract is significant, but his age and power-forward profile make him the kind of player many teams would be willing to bet on. GMs around the NHL Love this kid.





- Jason Robertson is a name to watch in Ottawa’s next move. With Ottawa expected to be aggressive after its major roster shakeup, Robertson has surfaced as a possible target. The biggest question is whether he would commit long-term if moved there. Ottawa simply MUST add some talent for NOW.





- Robert Thomas appears less likely to move than some other big-name centers. St. Louis has set a very high price, and recent chatter suggests the Blues may not be eager to part with him. If teams miss on Larkin or Trocheck, Thomas could still be asked about, but he does not feel like the easiest name to pry loose.





- Jordan Kyrou still feels like a possible St. Louis reset candidate. Kyrou has the talent to rebound in a new environment, but his contract and trade protection make the path more complicated. If the Blues decide to change the mix, he remains one of the more interesting names.





- Jordan Binnington’s market is tied to teams that need a playoff-proven goalie. Edmonton and Florida are the two teams that keep making sense in the conversation, while Toronto’s goalie search adds another possible layer. The Blues may listen, but the price is not expected to be light.





- Connor Hellebuyck could become the true blockbuster goalie name. Winnipeg is not necessarily shopping him, but the idea that the Jets would listen has created plenty of noise. If he becomes seriously available, he immediately becomes one of the biggest stories of the offseason.





- Sergei Bobrovsky’s future is still unsettled. Florida has not locked him in, and his résumé gives him major leverage even at his age. Toronto’s interest adds intrigue, but the broader question is whether Bobrovsky reaches the market or stays with the Panthers. Florida does not peer willing to give the 40 year old 6years at 7per. But I believe Toronto or Edmonton would.





- Alex Tuch is of course one of the top pending UFA forwards to monitor. Buffalo still has interest in keeping him, but cap decisions around younger players may complicate the fit. If talks do not progress, he could become one of the most attractive forwards available. The Rangers are the most likely suitor.





- John Carlson’s free-agent value is rising. With the right-shot defense market thinning out, Carlson could command strong attention from Eastern Conference teams. His preference to be closer to family makes the geography of his next deal important. The Flyers are far and away the favorite.





- Rasmus Andersson’s Vegas future is a cap puzzle. Andersson is interested in staying, but Vegas has other financial pressures to manage. If the Golden Knights cannot make the money work, his market could open quickly. He did not help himself in the playoffs.. He looked like he couldn’t keep up at times..





- Anthony Mantha is positioned to cash in. After a career season, Mantha is expected to test the market for a multi-year deal. The key question is whether teams see his production as sustainable or as a contract-year spike.





- Patrick Kane’s decision may depend on Detroit’s direction. Kane can still help a power play, but the Red Wings’ uncertainty — especially with Larkin’s situation — makes his next move worth watching. If he wants another deep run, he may look elsewhere. I wouldn’t one shocked to see him on the wing with Bedard in Chicago..





- Mason Marchment could be a smart retention target for Columbus. Marchment played well after landing with the Blue Jackets and fits as a disruptive middle-six winger. Columbus may try to keep him before he gets to the open market, however he may get a BIG offer from elsewhere...





- Claude Giroux appears more likely to stay in Ottawa if he keeps playing. Giroux still has value as a veteran scorer and faceoff option, and the current tone suggests Ottawa remains his preference if he continues his NHL career. The Flyers could be tempting..





- Anders Lee is a quiet free-agent watch. The Islanders may be entering a transition period, and Lee’s next contract will likely depend on term, price, and how much veteran leadership the team wants to preserve.





- Mats Zuccarello’s future may depend on Minnesota’s ambition. If the Wild chase a major center or make a big roster swing, Zuccarello’s situation could be affected. His chemistry and power-play value still matter, but the Wild may need flexibility.





- Vladimir Tarasenko still offers middle-six scoring value. He is no longer the headline star he once was, but teams looking for short-term goal scoring could keep him on their list.





- Viktor Arvidsson is another useful middle-six winger to monitor. His bounce-back season should keep him relevant in free agency, especially for teams that want speed, bite, and secondary scoring.





- Shane Wright, Simon Nemec, and Mason Lohrei are the younger change-of-scenery names to keep tucked away. None of them feels like a guaranteed move, but each has enough pedigree or tools that teams could call if their current clubs are open to a hockey trade.





- Nazem Kadri is quieter today, but not off the radar. Teams like the player, but the age and term remain the sticking points. If the center market gets picked over, his name could heat back up.





- Drew Doughty, Jacob Markstrom, and Quinn Hughes are quiet in today’s cycle. Hughes continues to be referenced mostly as a precedent for blockbuster trades, while Doughty and Markstrom talk feels like a plan B scenario for teams..



