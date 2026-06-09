Report: Maple Leafs Tell Gavin McKenna He's the 1st Overall Pick

Toronto Maple Leafs Reportedly Locking In Gavin McKenna for the First Overall Pick

Rumors are swirling following the NHL Combine, with new reports suggesting Toronto has already made their draft intentions clear to the consensus top prospect.

The hockey world is buzzing following a major leak from the recent NHL Combine. According to a new report from Shawn Hutcheon of HEH Advising, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their sights set on phenom Gavin McKenna and fully intend to select him with the number one overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

The Inside Scoop from the NHL Combine

Hutcheon shared a massive update regarding Toronto's draft strategy.

The report from HEH Advising states:

"A source close to the situation, who was part of the NHL Combine, tells me Toronto told Gavin McKenna during their interview with the player that they intend on drafting him with the first overall pick."

A source close to the situation, who was part of the NHL Combine, tells me Toronto told Gavin McKenna during their interview with the player that they intend on drafting him with the first overall pick. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) June 9, 2026





NHL front offices traditionally hold their cards close to the vest during combine interviews to maintain leverage. If Toronto has already tipped their hand directly to McKenna, it signals absolute confidence in making him the face of their franchise.

What This Means for Toronto

Securing the first overall pick is a franchise altering event, and using it on a generational talent like Gavin McKenna is a clear win. McKenna has been widely regarded as the top prize of his draft class, possessing elite offensive instincts and playmaking ability.

By allegedly informing McKenna of their decision ahead of time, Toronto eliminates the suspense, allowing both the organization and the player to prepare for the transition. Stating intentions this early is a bold move by Toronto's management, showing decisive leadership heading into the draft.

Looking Ahead to the NHL Draft