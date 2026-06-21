Nazem Kadri Is Suddenly the Center Market Backup Plan Everyone May Need

Note: Rumor Chart at the bottom of Article...





Nazem Kadri Is Becoming the Backup Plan Everyone May Need

The NHL offseason has reached the point where one unresolved situation is no longer just one unresolved situation. It has become the traffic jam in the middle of the league’s summer. Every general manager looking for a center is watching Detroit. Every team with a center it might move is watching Detroit. Every agent representing a player who can play down the middle is watching Detroit.





That is what happens when Dylan Larkin becomes the hottest story in hockey.

For weeks, the league has operated under the assumption that Larkin wants out of Detroit, or at least that his future has become uncertain enough for teams to keep circling. The problem is not interest. The problem is control. Larkin’s reported three-team list of Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota has turned a potentially explosive trade market into something far more complicated.





Those are appealing destinations, but they are not necessarily easy trade partners for Steve Yzerman. Florida has cap issues to sort through. Vegas is always creative, but creativity does not automatically produce the kind of return Detroit would need for its captain. Minnesota makes sense in theory, but theory and actual trade construction are two very different things.





That is why the center market is stuck. If Larkin truly wants a move, he may eventually have to expand his list. If he does not, Detroit can simply keep him and revisit the situation later. Yzerman has no reason to force a deal just because other teams are impatient. That patience is what makes this situation so powerful. Detroit can wait. The rest of the league may not be able to.





The scramble for alternatives has already begun.

Vincent Trocheck’s value keeps rising because he represents the kind of center teams can talk themselves into when the bigger names become complicated. He has edge, experience, playoff value, and enough offensive ability to fit high in a lineup. The Rangers continue to receive calls, Toronto has been heavily linked, and Montreal, Detroit, and Minnesota have all appeared in the conversation. In a normal summer, Trocheck might be a strong second-tier option. In this market, with Larkin uncertain, he starts looking more like a solution.





Then there is Robert Thomas, whose situation may be the clearest example of how quickly this market can change. Not long ago, he looked like one of the most interesting names to monitor. Philadelphia, Minnesota, and Ottawa had all been connected. Now the temperature has cooled. Sources tell me St. Louis has effectively backed away from moving him and intends to have him in camp.





There is a major difference between a player being interesting and a player being obtainable. Thomas is exactly the kind of center teams would love to add, but if the Blues are not motivated, the trade cost becomes unreasonable fast. Even getting St. Louis to listen may require the kind of offer that forces a general manager to ask whether he is solving one problem by creating three more.





That is where Nazem Kadri enters the story.

Kadri is not the biggest name in the rumor cycle. He is not Larkin, the franchise captain whose decision could flip the entire offseason. He is not Thomas, the ideal-age center who now appears too expensive or too unavailable to chase seriously. Kadri is something different. In this market, that may be exactly what makes him so important.





He is the backup plan that may not feel like a backup plan for long.

For teams searching for centers, Kadri offers a practical appeal the others do not. Larkin is picky. Thomas is expensive, if he is even available at all. Pettersson would require a major risk and trade package. Trocheck depends on what the Rangers actually want to do. Kadri is on the fourth year of a a 7 year/49 Million dollar deal. reasonable for a top 6 center...





The closer we get to the draft and July 1, the more obvious it is that NHL general managers do not operate in a vacuum. They operate under pressure from owners, coaches, agents, fans, and the calendar itself. A club that needs a second-line center cannot wait forever on Larkin. A contender that wants more edge and playoff experience cannot assume Thomas will shake loose. A team that believes its window is open cannot spend the entire summer hoping the perfect trade target becomes available at the perfect price.





Kadri may become the answer because he is attainable in a way the others are not.

Kadri brings something more as well... Kadri has never been a quiet player. His game comes with emotion, bite, confidence, and a willingness to live in uncomfortable areas. That can frustrate opponents, energize teammates, and occasionally make coaches (and fanbases) nervous. But in the playoffs, he has become a star. Teams do not just look for skill at center. They look for players who can survive matchups, handle pressure, take hard minutes, and make a series more difficult for the other side.





Larkin is not broadly available unless his list expands. Thomas is not realistically available unless St. Louis changes its posture. Pettersson is not cheap. Trocheck is not guaranteed to move. Sam Bennett is tied to Florida’s cap picture. The more each situation comes with a complication, the more Kadri becomes attractive to teams that want action instead of uncertainty.





Toronto is a perfect example of the kind of team that has to watch this closely. The Leafs have been linked to Trocheck, but if the Rangers ask for too much or the fit becomes too difficult, Toronto has to consider other ways to add center depth, competitiveness, and playoff bite. Montreal, Minnesota, Detroit, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Ottawa are all dealing with their own versions of the same question: how long do you wait for the dream option before the realistic option disappears?





That question becomes even more urgent if Larkin holds firm. If his list remains Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota, the rest of the market cannot truly open. Teams will keep calling Detroit, but many will know they are not on the list. Detroit will keep listening, but Yzerman will not be forced into a weak position. Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota may have leverage because of Larkin’s preferences, but Detroit has leverage because of time. And also...this is Yzerman we are talking about...he is as stubborn as they come...





That stalemate could EASILY last long enough to push other teams toward Kadri.

If one contender decides Kadri is the best center it can realistically land, the next team may suddenly feel pressure. If Thomas is off the board, if Larkin is still boxed in, and if Pettersson’s price is massive, Kadri becomes the name that prevents a team from getting left with nothing.





Honestly, he is the hidden story inside the center market right now. The biggest player does not always control the only outcome. Sometimes the biggest player freezes the market long enough for the backup plan to become the plan. In the end, this rumor cycle may start with Larkin, but it might not end with him. It may end with the team that stops waiting, accepts the market for what it is, and grabs the best center it can actually get. Right now, Nazem Kadri looks more and more like that player.



