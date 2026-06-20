NHL FAN PULSE REPORT

June 20, 2026





What NHL fans are talking about today

The Stanley Cup Final is over. The draft is approaching. Free agency is 11 days away.

This is one of the most fascinating times on the hockey calendar because fan bases stop talking about games and start talking about possibilities.





MOST OPTIMISTIC FAN BASES

1. Montreal Canadiens

Current Mood:Belief

Canadiens fans remain the most optimistic eliminated fan base in hockey. The conversation has shifted almost entirely away from: “Can the rebuild work?” toward “What piece do we add next?”

Biggest Hope: Adding another impact player to support the young core.

Biggest Concern: Moving too fast and disrupting the development curve.

Most Discussed Players

* Nick Suzuki

* Cole Caufield

* Ivan Demidov





2. Ottawa Senators

Current Mood: Validation

A lot of Senators fans have moved from frustration to validation. The dominant sentiment: Carolina wasn’t just better than us. Carolina was better than everybody. That has helped Ottawa fans feel much better about their playoff exit.

Biggest Hope: One more impact player.

Biggest Concern: Taking the next step from playoff team to contender.

Most Discussed Players

* Brady Tkachuk

* Jake Sanderson

* Claude Giroux





3. Philadelphia Flyers

Current Mood: Expectation

This remains the biggest emotional shift in hockey. The rebuild conversation is fading. The “what now?” conversation is growing.

Biggest Hope: The young core arrives faster than expected.

Biggest Concern: Goaltending and defense.

Most Discussed Players

* Matvei Michkov

* Porter Martone

* Denver Barkey





MOST CONCERNED FAN BASES





1. Toronto Maple Leafs

Current Mood: Exhaustion

IThe conversation isn’t really about one player anymore. It’s about the organization itself

Biggest Concern: Can this core actually win?

Biggest Hope: A significant shakeup.

Most Discussed Players

* Auston Matthews

* Morgan Rielly

* Bobby McMann





2. Vancouver Canucks

Current Mood: Uncertainty

The Canucks remain one of the most difficult fan bases to read. Almost every discussion eventually circles back to: What exactly is the plan?

Biggest Concern: Direction.

Biggest Hope: A turnaround.

Most Discussed Player

* Elias Pettersson





3. Pittsburgh Penguins

Current Mood:Reality Check

The dominant conversation: How many years are left? Fans are increasingly discussing life after the core.

Biggest Concern: The end of an era.

Biggest Hope: One more run.





FANBASE ENGAGEMENT RANKINGS





Based on overall volume, intensity, and frequency of discussion across Reddit, social media, rumor communities, and hockey discussion spaces:

Rank Fan Base Engagement

1 Maple Leafs 10

2 Canadiens 9.8

3 Flyers 9.5

4 Oilers 9.5

5 Canucks 9.3

6 Rangers 9.0

7 Senators 8.8

8 Devils 8.5

9 Red Wings 8.3

10 Bruins 8.2





Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Edmonton, and Vancouver continue to punch above their weight in online discussion volume.





LEAGUEWIDE TRENDS





1. Hope Is Dominating Conversation

The draft and free agency are approaching. Fans aren’t talking about what happened. They’re talking about what could happen.





2. Defensemen Are The Hottest Commodity

Almost every fan base believes it needs:

* a right-shot defenseman

* a puck mover

* a top-four defender

This is showing up everywhere.





3. Center Market Anxiety

The names being discussed most often:

* Connor McDavid

* Auston Matthews

* Robert Thomas

* Elias Pettersson

Every fan base wants centers. Very few teams have extras.





FAN PULSE TAKEAWAY





The most important thing happening in hockey right now...transition

Montreal fans are expecting.

Ottawa fans are believing.

Flyers fans are demanding more.

Leafs fans are questioning everything.



