NHL Trade Rumor Quick Hits as Dominos fall...

NHL Quick Hits Around the League — Tuesday, June 24, 2026
Your fast rundown of everything buzzing across the league.
- Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies are both being tied to San Jose's 2nd over all pick...
- Darnell Nurse trade "feels imminent." Edmonton increasingly confident it won't have to retain much..
- Mason McTavish bidding war is on. Ottawa is aggressive (linked to two first-round picks), with Montreal and Philadelphia also circling the 22-year-old. Anaheim isn't shopping him, but a trade is expected.
- Connor Hellebuyck "very much open to a change." Florida (Manifest Destiny angle), New Jersey, and Buffalo all floated; $8.5M cap hit and a no-movement clause puts him in control.
- Shane Wright confirmed on the block. A notable jump from buzz to officially available.
- Oilers hire Mike Babcock as their 19th head coach, adding D.J. Smith as associate coach. The first press conference was a sideshow..
- Leafs now kicking tires on goaltending, with Sergei Bobrovsky and Jordan Binnington among the names.
- Dylan Larkin...Minnesota a strong fit, with Dallas and Vegas also in the early cluster.
- Vincent Trocheck and Jordan Binnington sit in the top tier of available pieces; Elias Pettersson ($11.6M) and Morgan Rielly (camp slightly warmed to a move) in the second tier.
- Jason Robertson: Dallas prefers to re-sign; a trade is Plan B, not the goal.
- Cooling off: Robert Thomas reportedly no longer in play...