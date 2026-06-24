NHL Trade Rumor Quick Hits as Dominos fall...

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies are both being tied to San Jose's 2nd over all pick...

Darnell Nurse trade "feels imminent." Edmonton increasingly confident it won't have to retain much..

Mason McTavish bidding war is on. Ottawa is aggressive (linked to two first-round picks), with Montreal and Philadelphia also circling the 22-year-old. Anaheim isn't shopping him, but a trade is expected.

Connor Hellebuyck "very much open to a change." Florida (Manifest Destiny angle), New Jersey, and Buffalo all floated; $8.5M cap hit and a no-movement clause puts him in control.

Shane Wright confirmed on the block. A notable jump from buzz to officially available.

Oilers hire Mike Babcock as their 19th head coach, adding D.J. Smith as associate coach. The first press conference was a sideshow..

Leafs now kicking tires on goaltending, with Sergei Bobrovsky and Jordan Binnington among the names.

Dylan Larkin...Minnesota a strong fit, with Dallas and Vegas also in the early cluster.

Vincent Trocheck and Jordan Binnington sit in the top tier of available pieces; Elias Pettersson ($11.6M) and Morgan Rielly (camp slightly warmed to a move) in the second tier.

Jason Robertson: Dallas prefers to re-sign; a trade is Plan B, not the goal.