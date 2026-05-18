Rumblings Intensify Regarding the Oilers and Former Leafs Coach Craig Berube

This past week was a very interesting one for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers with the two Canadian franchises parting ways with their head coaches, Craig Berube and Kris Knoblauch, after disappointing ends to their respective seasons.

For the Leafs, missing the playoffs just one year after finishing first in their division was cause for changes at all levels, and not only was Berube let go, but GM Brad Treliving and AGM Brandon Pridham have also found themselves searching for new employment.

Oilers granted permission to speak with Berube

When it comes to the Oilers, though, the changes won't be as drastic. Still, with Knoblauch out, the organization will need a new bench boss. This is where the link to the Maple Leafs comes into focus. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on his most recent edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, the Oilers have sought permission to speak with Craig Berube and have received that permission from new Leafs GM John Chayka.

32 Thoughts Monday morning playoff preview, news & interview pod. Not reported in it, but heard this morning: Oilers have permission to talk to Craig Berube.



Today's guest is Henrik Sedin. Great answers to terrible questions.



Links to your preferred platform, here:… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 18, 2026

Make no mistake about it, this is an interesting move for the Oilers any way you slice it. But it does not come without its risks. On one hand, Berube is a Stanley Cup winning head coach, and a very reputable name around the league. On the other hand, we saw how Auston Matthews' production dried up under a defense-focused coach like Berube. The natural concern is that he could have a similar impact on Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Berube the missing piece in Edmonton?

The difference between the Oilers and the Maple Leafs, though, is that the Oilers have been to the dance, securing spots in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, which puts them a little closer to the prize than their Canadian counterparts in Toronto. Perhaps a little more focus on defense is the missing component that could help push the Oilers over the top.