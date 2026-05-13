Matthews and McDavid's Big Meetings. Can Management Actually Promise Anything?

The Meetings That May Change Everything — Or Mean Nothing At All.

Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are sitting down with their teams. But can management actually say anything that matters?





There is a certain theater to these things. A star player and his team sit down across the table from one another, shake hands, exchange pleasantries, and talk about the future. Everyone is professional. Everyone is measured. Everyone says the right things. But when the meeting ends and the suits walk back to their offices, the question that lingers in the hallway is the same one that was there before any of it started: What, exactly, can you actually promise?





That question sits at the very center of two of the most significant conversations happening in hockey right now. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Two generational players. Two franchises that, by every reasonable measure, are heading in the wrong direction. And two meetings that could either reset the course of two storied organizations — or quietly set in motion a process that ends with both players somewhere else entirely.





The Same City, The Same Problem





Both Matthews and McDavid have said some version of the same thing: they like where they are. They like their cities, their teammates, the life they've built. Neither man has demanded a trade. Neither has gone to the media with an ultimatum. They've been patient and professional men doing exactly what patient and professional men do — asking questions, seeking answers, and waiting to see if the people running their organizations can say something meaningful.





But meaningful is a complicated word in professional sports.





What meaningful looks like to Auston Matthews might be a franchise that fires a coach who wasn't getting the job done — which Toronto did, parting ways with Craig Berube — and replaces him with someone capable of finally unlocking this group's obvious potential. A Maple Leafs team that has been knocking on the door for years, stacked with talent from top to bottom, and yet somehow finds a way to disappoint every single spring. That's not a bad roster. That's a culture problem, a systems problem, a leadership problem. Firing the coach is a move. Whether it's the right move, only time will answer.





What meaningful looks like to Connor McDavid is harder to define, because Edmonton's issues run even deeper. The Oilers have had two remarkable run to the Stanley Cup Final in very recent history, pushed the Florida Panthers to seven games the first time, and showed the hockey world that when McDavid is locked in and the team is clicking, they are capable of anything. But that version of the Oilers has been difficult to sustain. The margins are thin. The supporting cast is aging in places and unproven in others. And when the team isn't operating at its absolute ceiling, the drop-off is stark.





What Management Will Say





Here is what you can count on: both front offices will say everything right.





They will talk about commitment. They will talk about vision. They will lay out some plans...offseason acquisitions, draft strategies, trade targets, salary cap maneuvering...and they will present everything to these stars with confidence and conviction. They will tell their franchise players that they hear them, that they understand the urgency, that this organization is serious about winning and willing to do whatever it takes.





They will mean every word of it even.





The problem isn't sincerity. The problem is reality. Doesn't every team try to build a winner? Of course they do. There is not a general manager in the NHL who walks into a meeting with his franchise player and says, "You know what, we're pretty comfortable with mediocrity." Every team is trying. Every front office is working the phones, scanning the waiver wire, building their draft board, running the analytics. The effort isn't in question. The results are always chaotic.





The Variables Nobody Can Control





Let's talk about the actual mechanics of making a team better, because this is where the promises run into the wall.





Free agency sounds simple until you realize that the players who can genuinely move the needle... the top-end defensemen, the elite two-way forwards, the proven playoff performers...aren't exactly flooding the market every summer. And the ones who do hit free agency often have their own calculations to make. Do they want to play in a hockey-mad market with the pressure that comes with it? Do they want to chase a ring on a team that's already close, rather than trying to rescue one that's been struggling? Toronto is one of the most scrutinized sports markets in North America. Edmonton is cold and remote. These are real considerations for real people making life decisions.





Building through the draft is the other option, and it can work...eventually. It worked in Edmonton. McDavid himself is the product of that process. But the keyword is eventually. You're talking about years. Multiple years. The window for a player like Matthews or McDavid doesn't stay open forever. They are not interested in a five-year rebuild. They shouldn't be. At this stage of their careers, they want to compete now.





That leaves trades. And trades are where things get genuinely complicated.





To acquire a meaningful player via trade, you have to give up meaningful assets. Prospects. Draft picks. NHL-ready pieces. Every team in the league knows that Toronto and Edmonton are motivated sellers on their future for a chance to win today, which means the asking price goes up. It's supply and demand. And even when trades get made, there is no guarantee the player coming in fits the system, stays healthy, or performs when it matters most.





Management can promise to try to make trades. They cannot promise the trades will work.





So here we are.





Two players. Two meetings. Two franchises doing their best impression of optimism.





And the question that keeps coming back...the one that feels almost too cynical to say out loud...is this: Are Matthews and McDavid actually trying to find reasons to stay, or are they laying the groundwork to leave?





Think about it from their perspective. Going to management and demanding a trade is messy. It's bad optics. It alienates fans who have cheered for you. It creates a narrative you don't want following you. But going to management, having serious conversations about the team's direction, listening to their plans, and then...when those plans inevitably run into the harsh arithmetic of the NHL...concluding that no sufficient guarantees could be made? That's cleaner and somwhat moreprofessional. That's a player who gave his organization every chance.





It's the politically correct exit ramp. And it's available to both of them right now.





This isn't cynicism for its own sake. It's pattern recognition. We've seen this process before across professional sports. The meeting happens. The assurances are given. The offseason moves are made...some good, some not enough. And somewhere in the fall, quietly, a trade request surfaces, and everyone acts surprised even though the handwriting was on the wall from the moment those first meetings were scheduled.





What Can Actually Be Said?





So what can management tell these players that would carry real weight?





Honestly, not much...not in terms of guarantees. The trust these guys have in their teams has been formulated over years. No GM can look a player in the eye and promise a Stanley Cup. They can show commitment through action: signing the right coach, trading for the right pieces, clearing cap space to chase a meaningful free agent. These are signals, not certainties, but they matter.





What Matthews and McDavid will ultimately be evaluating isn't the words in those meetings. It's the moves that come after them. The summer will be the real answer. If Toronto's new coach is a genuine upgrade and the roster takes a meaningful step forward, Matthews might decide the trajectory is pointing the right way. If Edmonton makes a bold acquisition and shows McDavid that the organization is willing to sacrifice future assets for present contention, he might feel the same.





But if the offseason comes and goes and both teams look roughly like they did...a little reshuffled, a little retooled, but not fundamentally different... then no amount of good intentions from management will matter.





Because at the end of the day, the meetings are just words. The hockey is the answer.





And right now, neither Toronto nor Edmonton has given Matthews or McDavid enough of those answers.



