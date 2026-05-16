Why The Sabres Are Still Alive Against Montreal

The plane touched down in Montreal, and Lindy Ruff was smiling.

That might seem like a strange image...a coach grinning as his team flies into enemy territory for an elimination game, a city already shaking the Bell Centre rafters in anticipation of a clinch...but it makes perfect sense if you've been paying attention to this Buffalo Sabres team all season long. Because this group has spent the better part of two years doing the one thing that franchises in deep hibernation almost never do: it has learned how to respond.





"This is a wonderful place to be," Ruff said Friday morning, and he meant every word of it... a genuine conviction from a man who has seen this roster stare down hard moments and come out the other side. He reminded everyone in the room that the Sabres have responded to almost every challenge put in front of them this season, and he's right. They are here, in the second round, in May, in a building that is going to be deafening, and they are still alive.





Game 6 tonight at Bell Centre gives Buffalo a chance to do what it has already proven it can do in this very series: win in Montreal.





The Blueprint Already Exists





Let's start there, because it matters enormously. When this series tilted to 2-1 in Montreal's favor after a punishing Game 3, there were questions about whether the Sabres could handle the magnitude of the moment. Buffalo had been "too emotional," the storyline went. The Bell Centre crowd had swallowed them whole. A young team learning on the fly, finding out the hard way what playoff hockey in a hostile building actually feels like.





And then came Game 4.

Buffalo walked back into that same building, into that same crowd, with that same pressure pressing down on its chest, and won 3-2 to even the series. Zach Benson was brilliant. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was sharp. The Sabres played composed, purposeful hockey and stole back home-ice footing from a team that thought it had seized control of the series. "Belief never wavered," was the headline from that night, and if you want a thesis statement for what this team can do in Game 6, that's it.









The Stars Are Overdue

Here is the uncomfortable truth that actually doubles as the most encouraging sign going into tonight: Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alex Tuch have not been themselves in this series, and yet Buffalo has still won two games, including one in this exact building.





Thompson, one of the most dangerous offensive centers in the NHL, has been held to four points in five games and is a minus-9. Dahlin, one of the best offensive defenseman in the sport, has four points but has battled discipline issues and inconsistency. Tuch...who scored 33 goals in the regular season and was one of Buffalo's most dangerous playoff weapons in the first round.. has zero points and is a minus-8. He said himself after Game 5, with the kind of honesty that makes you respect a player more even as it underlines the problem, that he's "been easy to play against" and that it's simply "not my game."





When a team's three biggest names are all underperforming simultaneously, that team doesn't normally win two games in a playoff series. The Sabres have. Which means either Montreal is genuinely that much better...or Buffalo has something deeper in its roster, something in its structure and its grit and its belief, that has kept it competitive even when the marquee players haven't delivered.





Playoff series have rhythms, and slumps don't last forever, especially for players of this caliber. Thompson is too skilled, too driven, too aware of the moment not to find a way to impact this game. When Dahlin simply said "Yup" when asked if the best players needed to be the best players in Game 6...one syllable, no hesitation, no deflection...that was the answer of a man who understands exactly what's required and is ready to provide it. And Tuch's brutal self-assessment isn't the sound of a beaten man; it's the sound of a competitor who has identified exactly what needs to change and has given himself one game to change it.





Stars who know they've left something on the table tend to go get it back. Tonight is the night.





Ruff's Message: Play to Win





Lindy Ruff has been here before. He knows elimination games. He knows the weight of them, the way they can shrink a team's imagination if the wrong message filters through the locker room. The wrong message is "protect the puck," "don't make mistakes," "survive." That's the message of a team playing not to lose, and teams playing not to lose almost always do exactly that...lose.





Ruff's message heading into tonight is the right one. "We have to play on our toes," he said. "We've got to play to win. Can't be afraid. Got to play to win."





That's the posture. That's the only way this works. Buffalo showed in Game 5 that it can come out of the gate blazing...the Sabres put Jakub Dobes under immediate pressure, scored on some of the first shots he faced, and had the momentum of a team that believed it could win. The issue wasn't the start. The issue was not staying with the formula, deferring to a "better play" instead of getting pucks on net and keeping chaos alive in the Montreal crease. Ruff knows it. The players know it.





Tonight, they won't let Dobes off the hook.





Owen Power is expected to play despite briefly exiting Game 5 after a third-period collision with the boards. "Feeling pretty good," was the report Friday, and in playoff hockey, a top defenseman being upright and in the lineup is the kind of detail that quietly shapes an entire game. Power's presence steadies a blue line that doesn't have much room to absorb his absence, and his ability to move pucks cleanly and quarterback the power play is something Buffalo desperately needs against a Montreal penalty kill that has made life difficult all series long.





This Is the Buffalo Story Now

For so long, the Buffalo Sabres were defined by absence....of wins, of playoff appearances, of moments worth savoring in May. That definition has expired. This team went to the second round. This team won on the road in Montreal. This team has Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin and a coach who genuinely loves the challenge in front of him.





Tonight, the challenge is simple. Win one game. Make Montreal play a Game 7 in Buffalo, in a building that will shake the foundation of HSBC Arena if this team walks back through those doors with its season still alive.