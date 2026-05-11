Buffalo Sabres Game 4 Goalie: Should Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Start vs. Canadiens?

The Net Decision Buffalo Can't Afford to Get Wrong: Who Should Start Game 4 for the Sabres?





The Buffalo Sabres find themselves in their most precarious position of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, trailing the Montreal Canadiens two games to one heading into a must-not-lose Game 4 on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. For only the second time since this magical run began, Lindy Ruff must make a goaltending decision that could define not just a game, but potentially the entire trajectory of a series...and a franchise re-emerging from one of the longest playoff droughts in modern NHL history.





The question isn't simple, and the numbers alone don't tell the whole story. Behind the Sabres' crease stands two perfectly capable netminders..the gritty, fiery Alex Lyon, who has been the team's unquestioned backbone through the first round and into the second, and the talented 26-year-old Finn Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a goalie who entered this postseason as the presumptive starter before the carousel of fate gave Lyon the wheel. Both have had their moments. Both have had their stumbles. And with a 2-1 series deficit and the Canadiens surging off a dominant 6-2 victory in Game 3, getting the right man in net for Game 4 could mean the difference between a historic comeback and a season-ending exit.





The Regular Season: A True 1A/1B Tandem





What made the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres so fascinating ...and so frustrating to evaluate in the postseason... is that they entered the playoffs without a clear-cut starter. Lindy Ruff deployed a genuine tandem throughout the regular season, splitting starts almost evenly between Lyon and Luukkonen...





Lyon posted a 20-10-4 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage across 36 games. Those aren't Vezina Trophy numbers, but they represent the best individual regular season of the 33-year-old's career...a journey that began in the ECHL and wound through the AHL and multiple NHL stops before finding a real home in Buffalo. His season wasn't linear. He struggled in November, was benched for an 11-game stretch, and then caught fire in early December with a 10-game winning streak that helped ignite the Sabres' playoff charge. In the final weeks, he hit another rough patch...posting a frightening 6.24 GAA over his last three starts before suffering a muscle strain that sidelined him for the final five regular-season games. By the time the playoffs started, Lyon was a backup.





Luukkonen, meanwhile, was brilliant in the back half of the regular season and arrived at the playoffs as the starter Ruff trusted. His regular-season numbers were marginally better than Lyon's — a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage across 35 starts, with a 22-9 record. The 26-year-old Finnish netminder had spent years being hyped as Buffalo's goalie of the future, and in 2025-26 he looked increasingly like the goalie of the present. He won his last three regular-season outings heading into the playoffs, and the Sabres felt good about their No. 1. That confidence, however, would be tested almost immediately.





When the Playoffs Began: Luukkonen Stumbles, Lyon Answers





Game 1 of the first-round series against the Boston Bruins went Luukkonen's way — a 4-3 Sabres victory in which he was sharp in the early going, making two crucial breakaway saves in a high-intensity opener. For one night, the decision to go with Luukkonen looked like a masterstroke.





Then Game 2 happened. Luukkonen was crisp in the first period, but the second period turned into a nightmare. Morgan Geekie's infamous goal... a shot from beyond center ice that bounced awkwardly in front of Luukkonen and somehow trickled through him ...broke whatever mental spell was holding the young goalie together. Three more goals followed in rapid succession. After Viktor Arvidsson made it 4-0 just 16 seconds into the third period, Ruff had seen enough. Lyon entered the game in relief, and within moments, the conversation about Buffalo's goaltending shifted permanently.





Ruff said after that loss that he "may play Lyon next game." It wasn't a maybe for long. Lyon stepped into the starter's role for Game 3 in Boston and delivered a 24 saves on 25 shots, a critical penalty-shot stop on the dangerous Viktor Arvidsson, and clutch goaltending on back-to-back penalty kills late in a 3-1 win. He never looked back. Through five games of the first round... four starts and one relief appearance — Lyon posted a staggering 1.14 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. He backstopped the Sabres to their first playoff series win in 19 years. Teammates raved. Rasmus Dahlin called him a "gamer." Beck Malenstyn said he was "nothing short of sensational." Ruff spoke of a goalie who studies the craft obsessively and refuses to let mistakes fester.





Luukkonen, for his part, finished the Boston series with 2 games played, 7 goals allowed, and a .825 save percentage. The numbers were ugly, but much of it was confined to one catastrophic second period in Game 2.





The Second Round: Games 1-3 Against Montreal





When the Eastern Conference Second Round opened in Buffalo against the Montreal Canadiens, Lyon was unambiguously the starter — and he delivered again in Game 1. The Sabres won 4-2, with Lyon outdueling young Montreal netminder Jakub Dobes in a physical, emotional opener. Buffalo had home-ice advantage and a goalie who appeared to be playing the best hockey of his 33-year-old life.





Then the series flipped. Canadiens coach and Dobes found their footing. In Game 2, Montreal came into KeyBank Center and won 5-1. Lyon allowed all five goals on 28 shots, posting a .821 save percentage for the night. It was a rough outing, but the context matters — the Sabres were outplayed in all three zones, coughing up the puck in their own end and allowing high-danger scoring chances that would have tested any goaltender in the league.





Game 3 in Montreal was worse. The Canadiens took a 2-1 series lead with a 6-2 demolition of the Sabres, as Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook (twice), Zachary Bolduc, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Kirby Dach all scored. Lyon faced 36 shots and made 31 saves — creditable work in a losing effort, and Ruff was emphatic afterward in his defense of his goalie. "He was very good all night," Ruff said when asked about Lyon's performance. "I will stop you right there. He was very good all night and nothing about Alex Lyon this game." The coach understood what the numbers obscure: Lyon faced a total of 31 high-danger chances in Games 2 and 3 combined, compared to just 11 in Game 1. The skaters in front of him had collapsed, the power play had allowed two goals, and the emotional, undisciplined play that characterized the Sabres' two-game losing streak was a team-wide problem.





Through 10 playoff games (8 starts, 2 relief appearances), Lyon's overall numbers look like this: 4 wins, 3 losses, a 2.18 goals-against average, and a .921 save percentage. Impressive. Genuinely impressive, especially in the context of a goaltender who entered the postseason as a backup and somehow turned into the linchpin of a deep playoff run.





Luukkonen's playoff résumé, by contrast, is limited to 2 appearances, a 4.19 GAA, and a .825 save percentage — again, those numbers are overwhelmingly shaped by that disastrous second period in Game 2 against Boston.





The Case for Sticking With Alex Lyon





The argument for keeping Lyon in net for Game 4 is rooted in identity. Lyon has become the soul of this Buffalo playoff run. He talks to opponents. He chirps fans. He stands on his head when the team needs him most, and he provides the kind of competitive emotional energy that a team trying to win desperately needs. When Dahlin plays a poor turnover game, Lyon holds the fort. When the penalty kill breaks down, Lyon makes the stop. He is the last line of defense in every sense of the phrase.





His regular-season numbers — a career-best 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage — prove this wasn't a hot streak that materialized from thin air. Lyon grinded through a full year, battled back from slumps with a vengeance, worked obsessively with goalie coach Mike Bales, and earned every ounce of trust Ruff has placed in him. As Lyon himself has said repeatedly, every goaltender goes through ebbs and flows during a season — the question is how you respond. His history of responding well is precisely why his playoff body of work, a .921 save percentage over 8 starts in the most meaningful games of his career, commands respect rather than panic.





Ruff also already defended Lyon in his post-Game 3 press conference, which in coaching language is as close to a public commitment as it gets. The Sabres' problems in Games 2 and 3 were systemic. They were "too emotional," as the team itself admitted, taking unnecessary penalties and making turnovers that gave Montreal transition opportunities no goalie can consistently stop. The fix to those problems doesn't live in the crease — it lives in the skaters correcting their behavior, tightening their defensive structure, and controlling their composure in an electric Bell Centre.





There's also the matter of the venue. Game 4 is in Montreal, and the Bell Centre crowd is legitimately one of the most intimidating environments in hockey right now, the city's first second-round playoff game before a full building since 2015. The Canadiens fans were absolutely raucous for Game 3. Bringing in a goaltender whose mental fortitude and competitive fire under pressure has been thoroughly road-tested in this very postseason — Lyon was dominant on the road in Boston — is not an insignificant factor.





The Case for Turning to Luukkonen





And yet the counterargument has real merit, and it starts with something Lindy Ruff already proved once this series: that he's not afraid to make the call. The switch from Luukkonen to Lyon in Game 3 against Boston turned the entire series around. The momentum shift was real, palpable, and undeniable. Ruff knows he has two quality goalies. He has done it before. The question is whether doing it again sends a necessary signal to a team that has been outscored 11-3 over its last two games.





Then you can make the often used argument a change in net isn't necessarily a condemnation of Lyon but rather a wake-up call for the rest of the roster, a reminder that the depth advantage Buffalo has enjoyed all season doesn't disappear when things get hard. Pulling a goaltender forces a team to look inward. It forces accountability. And when you've been outscored 11-3 over two games, something has to change.





Luukkonen also has a small but meaningful positive data point against Montreal specifically. In one of Buffalo's two regular-season wins against the Canadiens, he started in net, allowed just two goals on 34 shots, and posted a .941 save percentage. That's a limited sample, but it's evidence that Luukkonen at his best can solve Dobes and this Montreal offense. And at 26 years old, with the kind of talent scouts and coaches have been raving about since he was a first-round pick, this is exactly the kind of moment a young elite goalie needs to grow into.





Luukkonen also has something to prove. His regular-season numbers were legitimately excellent — a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage are numbers that any contender would be delighted to have. He won 22 games and handled his share of the workload admirably. His playoff stumble against Boston appears to be an isolated implosion rather than a fundamental crisis of competence. Goalies — even great ones — sometimes have one bad period that poisons the entire narrative. That shouldn't define Luukkonen.





The Verdict: Trust Lyon, But Hold Luukkonen Ready





I believe the Sabres should start Alex Lyon in Game 4. This is a close call — and it's important to acknowledge just how close it is — but the preponderance of evidence tilts toward the 33-year-old veteran who has earned every start he's been given and then some.





Lyon's .921 save percentage across 8 starts this postseason isn't a fluke. It's the performance of a goalie who found the right team, the right moment, and the right mindset. He has proven he can handle hostile road environments, having excelled in Boston throughout the first round. His regular season was built on the same quality: resilience, preparation, and an ability to respond to adversity. The Games 2 and 3 losses to Montreal were not goaltending failures. They were team-wide breakdowns in discipline and structure, the kind that no individual line change behind the bench can fix.





More importantly, switching to Luukkonen now risks sending the wrong message. If Lyon is pulled despite Lindy Ruff publicly stating he was "very good all night" in Game 3, it undermines the coach's own credibility and could fracture the trust that Lyon has built with his teammates. The locker room's relationship with Lyon is genuine and deep. Dahlin, Malenstyn, Byram — these are players who have fed off Lyon's energy all year and said so publicly. Disrupting that dynamic right before a pivotal road game carries real risk.





But the caveat is this: if Lyon struggles early in Game 4 and the Canadiens get two or three quick goals and the game begins to slip away before the second period, Ruff has to be ready to pull the trigger. Luukkonen is available, rested, talented, and motivated. This goaltending tandem is one of the genuine strengths of this team, and if Game 4 turns into another wave of Montreal momentum, the move to Luukkonen needs to happen in real time — not after the damage is done as it was in Boston's Game 2.





The Sabres' destiny in this series ultimately rests on whether Tage Thompson finds his scoring touch after a drought that has stretched across multiple games, whether Rasmus Dahlin can tighten up defensively after several costly turnovers, and whether the team can recapture the disciplined, composed identity it displayed when it won its first playoff series in nearly two decades. Goaltending is part of the equation, but only part.





Start Lyon. Protect him with better hockey. And trust that the same goalie who has already rewritten the narrative of his own career — and helped rewrite the narrative of this franchise — can do it one more time in the raucous noise of the Bell Centre.