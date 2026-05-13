Breaking News: Toronto Maple Leafs Fire Craig Berube

Toronto Maple Leafs Fire Head Coach Craig Berube: What Went Wrong?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially parted ways with head coach Craig Berube. This blockbuster decision comes just days after a meeting with new team management. According to a breaking report from Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs management group decided to make the coaching change following an extensive and frustrating end of season evaluation.

General Manager John Chayka announced today that the club has parted ways with head coach Craig Berube pic.twitter.com/PJo8e9ATLW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 13, 2026

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news on X that the Toronto Maple Leafs have officially decided to move on from head coach Craig Berube. This massive move comes just days after Berube held his final end of season meetings with the front office.

When John Chayka was recently hired, MLSE CEO Keith Pelley made it abundantly clear that any decisions regarding the coaching staff would fall entirely on the shoulders of the new management team. It certainly did not take Chayka and Mats Sundin long to make the bold choice they felt was best for the long term health of the franchise.

This past season for the Maple Leafs was repeatedly plagued by a glaring lack of execution and consistent on ice struggles. Furthermore, winning the recent NHL Draft Lottery completely altered the overall trajectory of the franchise. The new management group clearly felt a strong need to establish a fresh voice in the locker room before bringing a prized top prospect into the organization.

For Toronto, the search for the next head coach immediately becomes the absolute most critical focus for the front office. The organization is desperate to find the next voice who can maximize this roster and ensure the team is highly competitive as soon as next season.

John Chayka’s Comments on Berube

“Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person. This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig. We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”





Source: Craig Berube @ Elite Prospects



