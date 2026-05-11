Jakub Dobeš Dominates as Canadiens Beat Sabres in Heated Playoff Battle

Last night was a fantastic performance from the entire team, from the coaching staff to the players. I love how this team has come together, and last night they went toe to toe with a big Sabres team. They stood up for each other all game and they did not tolerate Dobeš being complete annihilated by Beck Malenstyn. How he did not get at least 4 minutes is beyond me but it does not matter in the end. The Habs won 6-2 and are now up 2-1 in the series. Here are a few notables from last nights game.





Jakub Dobeš is dominating

I said it during the summer; the Hab have something really special in Dobeš. He's big, he competes, he's feisty and he's weird, but in a good way. Right now he's locked in and that comes from getting consistent starts. He seems to just be getting and better as the playoffs progress, and that is obviously good news. The Habs fans deservedly gave him an ovation after the game and I love how he bonded with them in this moment and essentially said they are in this together. He's really a special player and teammate. He looks like he's having fun and loves being a Montreal Canadien, I love it.





Alex Newhook is having a post season

I thought Newhook looked great at there start of the year, but all that was derailed when he fractured his ankle in November, and only returned to game action in February. He seems to have found his grove and is scoring big goals and providing a lot of energy on the forecheck. So far he has five goals and is showing no signs of slowing down. He tied the game in the first which set the table for the Canadiens scoring the nest three goals and being up 4-2 after two periods. When is line is on the ice, they are often in the offensive zone and are providing the secondary scoring sorely needed in thew playoffs, with the first line often being matched up with the Sabres best defensive players.





This Habs team in united

After three games, there is a lot of hate out there. This game provided several scrums after the whistle and I loved how every player was involved. Kirby Dach at one point had two players in a headlock and he was involed physically quite often. This makes a huge difference as he's a big body. I love how he's playing and he looks like he's finally putting everything together. I'm really happy for him, and it must not have been easy with all the injuries, but he's turned there corner.

Also, like I said previously, nobody backed down after Beck Malenstyn ran over Dobeš. I don't know what Malenstyn was thinking, as this could have been a serious injury. Seems like teams try to run our goalies when they get hot in the playoffs (Cris Kreider?). Anyways, I loved the response, with Bolduc feeding him punch after punch.



