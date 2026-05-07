Major changes and upgrades are clearly needed to push this Devils roster back to where it should be. Most notably a scorer in a top six role. With names beginning to float around let’s take a look at a few big ones that have been mentioned around the league, and what it could take to reel them in. Over the next few weeks we will discuss the roster re-vamping hunt that Sonny Mehta is tasked with, one player at a time. Today’s focus has been an obvious one for quite some time; the Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk.

Tkachuk recently came out and said he’s fully committed to being a Sen, but realistically what else could he say? The Canadian media and fans alike have always been a bit harsh towards American players. However, this has seemingly intensified following the United States Olympic Gold in Milan. With the Senators non-competitive, first round, elimination and the fingers pointing at Tkachuk, could the Senators Captain hit the ejector seat and launch himself South of the border?

With two years left and an $8.2m AAV, the younger Tkachuk remains the big fish that virtually all NHL teams would be happy to acquire. The powerful winger is virtually a point per game player that brings grit and a set of intangibles that can uplift any locker room. Brady is the Rob Gronkowski of hockey. The fun loving, always smiling (off ice) but in your face, smash mouth guy (on ice) that will drag his teammates into any fight. If you’ve ever been part of any team whether in sports, school, work, you know which guy this is and what it means to overall group morale.

Brady’s infectious inclusivity most likely stems from his father Keith’s NHL leadership habits. Clips have just begun circulating from Tyson Nash’s Nash Cast episode which drops today, where in an interview with Pat Maroon, the two discuss team chemistry building. Nash goes on to emphasize how Keith would make it mandatory that ALL players meet at a bar named Q’s after every single practice. While they weren’t obligated to stay long, the father Tkachuk mandated a minimum one beer rule. While drinking culture has sadly become almost taboo with the current generation, it still remains one of the most effective ways to unwind, detach from screen time, and enjoy the company of friends and teammates alike.

This chemistry building, inclusivity is something the seemingly Devils haven’t had in a long time. With most of the veteran’s they’ve had being low impact, their words only go so far. Dougie Hamilton has been the only impactful mainstay in recent years, and from what we’ve heard he’s more of a lone wolf away from the rink. On the road he can often be found at museums and I’m not kidding, libraries! Now while I’ll never shame anyone for trying to learn, you’re not a team guy if you’re skipping group events to go to libraries and museums ALONE! Knowledge is power and perhaps if he had read some books on sports psychology and team building techniques, he wouldn’t have bounced around the NHL so much. Tkachuk, in addition to current Devils leadership, could really turn the situation around. The locker room needs to be less cliquey and more of a place that everyone wants to be at all times. Let’s shelve the fears reverberating from Chicago Cut, and make the team outings great again!

To sum it up, Brady Tkachuk is the ultimate NHL teammate. He’s big, tough, skilled, and hard working. In addition his style of play translates very well into playoff hockey, making him very desirable, not just for NJ but for virtually the entire league.

So what might it take to acquire the big power forward? Right now, with Tkachuk not asking out, and two years left at a very reasonable price, perhaps a lot.

I’d start with a package of Jesper Bratt with Dawson Mercer OR a first round pick. That should be enough to get Ottawa’s attention(please try to overlook all NMC’s when I project trades as these will obviously have to be waived to acquire any big pieces). Keep in mind, if Tkachuk mentions he won't re-sign at any point, the price falls substantially ie. Artemi Panarin this past March. At which point I'd start with a Mercer/1st or a Mercer/Seamus Casey type of package.

If I’m Sonny Mehta, I’d also try to reacquire brusing former Devil, Fabian Zetterlund. While not the finisher that Brady is, he’s a speedy, muscular, wrecking ball, who is not enjoyable to play against for his opponents.

Outside of Jack, Luke(you can’t trade him ever if you’re keeping Jack happy and still want any Quinn leverage) and Nico, I think anything is on the table when it comes to acquiring a player like Tkachuk.

When it comes to the ability to retain Brady, keep in mind he purchased land and built his main home in Manasquan, NJ just a few years ago. His wife is from Manasquan and her parents, still reside in the neighborhood. In addition the Hughes brothers and Tkachuks are extremely close, practically family as Quinn lived with Brady and was raised by Keith for nearly two years.

So cheers to acquiring Brady Tkachuk! Someone I’ve been hoping the Devils could acquire for the last five years.





Likelihood of Devils getting Brady: 11.4%

Most likely eventual destination/s: Florida 70.7%, St.Louis 17.9%