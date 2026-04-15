The Oilers Are Entering the Playoffs Bruised and Battered

With only one game remaining in the regular season, we are finally on the cusp of the Stanley Cup playoffs. This is the most exciting time for hockey fans, but for the Oilers, they could have used another two weeks of regular season hockey. Unfortunately, Edmonton currently has a lot of key players on the injured list and this could have a adverse affect on them being able to move on passed the first round.





Leon Draisaitl, projected to come back sometime during the first round

The injury that everyone has been talking about. This is a big piece missing from EWdmonton's offence and the vague timeline is not encouraging. I have a feeling if he comes back during he first round, he will be playing hurt. Hopefully the Oilers can win the first two games and keep Leon out of the lineup until the second round. It will be extremely hard but if Edmonton can move into a position where a sweep is possible, this could give Leon more time if he needs it.





Zach Hyman, timeline vague, will not play Thursday vs the Canucks

Another major piece of Edmonton's offence is Zach Hyman. Had he not been injured last year in the playoffs, the Oilers might very well have another Cup. He's that important. He skates, he hits, he scored and he leads. Ther Oilers need him healthy as he elevates his game in the playoffs. Like Leon, I hope he does not play injured and returns at 100%.





Max Jones, project to be out 3-4 weeks

This one really sucks as he was playing great hockey down the stretch. Also, he's a big physical forward standing at 6'03 and 216 pounds. This is the type of player you need in your bottom six in the playoffs as the physicality gets ramped up. Hopefully this timeline changes.





Jason Dickinson, re evaluated before the playoffs

He hurt himself blocking a shot and will be re-evalutecd. This really sucks as he's another big body that Edmonton needs come playoff time. He's 6'02 and 200 pounds, so fingers crossed he's ready to go come playoff time. He's the ideal third line centre.





With all these injuries to key players, the Oilers may very well need to play the Ducks without them. This will be a real test of Edmonton's depth and the coaching staff and management will be under the microscope