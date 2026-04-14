Oilers Navigating Draisaitl's Absence Well

I was a tad concerned that the Oilers would fall into a tailspin after Leon Draisaitl's injury and they would be on the outside looking in at the end of the season. However, in the 13 games since Leon went down with injury, the Oilers have gone 8-4-1 and seem to be playing better defensive hockey. It would be nice if they could end the season on a high note on Thursday with a win vs the Canucks and go into the playoffs.





Barring a stupendous game by MacKinnon, its looks like MacDavid is going to win his sixth Art Ross trophy. Furthermore, since the Draisaitl injury, Connor has been on fire, registering 19 points in those 13 games. In my opinion, he should win the MVP as without him, the Oilers are truly screwed.





Also, the goaltending has improved, and things seem to have settled down once Ingram was giving the reigns to being the team's number one goaltender. It's not my favourite solution, but hey if it works, go for it.





Lastly, I really like the play Connor Murphy has brought to the team. If the Oilers hands no acquired him, we'd be in big trouble with Leon's injury. He's stabilized the blue line and without him, these last 13 gamers may have very well booted Edmonton from the playoffs. He's going to be an huge piece to Edmonton's success going into the postseason as his ability to clear the net will be needed immensely.



