Morgan Rielly Trade Rumors: What is His Actual Trade Value?

Morgan Rielly Trade Rumors: Trade Value, Comparables, and the NMC Factor





If you are paying the highest ticket prices in the league to watch the same structural failures year after year, you have every right to demand accountability from this front office. We talk endlessly about shifting the culture, fixing the defensive systems, and clearing a path so high-impact prospects like Easton Cowan can actually make a difference. But here is the cold, hard truth: nothing fundamentally changes in Toronto until management is willing to make the uncomfortable, foundational roster moves they've been dodging for years.





And that brings us directly to Morgan Rielly.





Source: Morgan Rielly @ Elite Prospects





I will happily admit, I’m not a Morgan Rielly fan, and haven’t been for sometime, but with that said, I’ll also admit, Rielly has given a lot to this organization. He’s the longest-tenured Leaf and at one point was an elite offensive puck-mover. But as we stare down the barrel of another failure. We now desperately need to retool the back end, the conversation about his $7.5 million AAV is no longer just talk-radio fodder. It is the defining hurdle of this management group's offseason.





I have reported on multiple occasions that I have heard Morgan Rielly previously linked to the San Jose Sharks and as a potential buyout candidate should he refuse to waive his no movement clause. But what is he actually worth on the market?





Before we start drawing up fantasy trades for top-pairing stalwarts and first-round picks, we need to take a sharp, critical look at the reality of his contract and what recent NHL history tells us about moving veteran defensemen with massive cap hits, especially those who no longer fundamentally fit into a team’s plans.





The NMC: The Ultimate Roadblock





If you want to trade Morgan Rielly, you have to convince Morgan Rielly to trade Morgan Rielly. It’s that simple. And unfortunately for management, that may prove a hell of a lot tougher than the trade-machine crowd wants to admit. Just look at his comments from last week. When pressed about a potential exit, Rielly doubled down, explicitly stating that "loyalty to the team that drafted you" is a "powerful thing." He is digging his heels in and using the exact leverage this front office handed him, making it crystal clear that he isn't going to just quietly pack his bags to bail them out of a cap crunch.





When management handed him his 8-year, $60 million extension back in 2021, they gave him the ultimate leverage: a full No-Movement Clause (NMC) that runs until 2028. Only then does it convert to a limited no-trade clause.





For the next two years, the 32-year-old holds all the cards. He cannot be traded, placed on waivers, or buried in the minors without his explicit consent. Rielly has dug his heels in before regarding his loyalty to Toronto, and as we've seen around the league, an ironclad NMC ties a general manager's hands completely. If the front office decides it's time to move on, they aren't dealing from a position of strength, they are at the mercy of finding a contender Rielly actually wants to play for.





So, what is the going rate in a seller's market for an aging, $7.5M offensive defenseman? Let's look at the comparables.





The Comparable Deals

Comparable 1: Ryan McDonagh to Nashville (The Cap Dump)





If the Leafs just want to wash their hands of the contract and clear the entire $7.5M off the books to reshape the defense, the return is going to hurt. The best comparable here is Tampa Bay moving Ryan McDonagh to Nashville in July 2022.

The Player: Ryan McDonagh (33 years old, $6.75M AAV with 4 years left).

The Trade: Tampa Bay traded McDonagh to Nashville for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash.

The Context: Tampa was in cap hell and needed to shed money to survive. McDonagh, who had a full NMC, agreed to waive it for a competitive Nashville team.

The Takeaway: Tampa got absolutely no premium futures back. They traded a core, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman for a bottom-pairing body and an AHL prospect just to buy breathing room. If Toronto wants a clean break from Rielly's full salary, expect a similarly hollow return. You are paying for the cap space, not the asset.





Source: Ryan McDonagh @ Elite Prospects









Comparable 2: Jacob Trouba to Anaheim (The Captain's Exit)





For a more recent baseline, look at the New York Rangers moving Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks in December 2024.





The Player: Jacob Trouba (30 years old, $8M AAV with 1.5 years left).

The Trade: The Rangers sent Trouba to Anaheim for bottom-pairing defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 4th-round pick. No salary was retained.

The Context: Trouba was the captain, but his on-ice impact had cratered. The Rangers desperately needed his $8M off the books to afford Igor Shesterkin's massive extension, and Trouba eventually waived his protection.

The Takeaway: Refusing to retain salary on a massive cap hit means taking pennies on the dollar. The Rangers got a depth piece and a mid-round flyer. It was a pure salary dump to reallocate funds to their true superstar. If the Leafs won't retain on Rielly, a mid-round pick and a depth defenseman is the absolute ceiling.





Source: Jacob Trouba @ Elite Prospects









The 3rd Comparable: The Retention Route (The Premium Return)





Here is where management actually has to earn their paychecks. What if the Leafs recognize that trading Rielly shouldn't just be a desperate cap dump, but a strategic move to maximize asset management?





If Toronto is willing to retain 50% of Rielly’s salary, his cap hit plummets to a highly attractive $3.75 million for the remaining four years of his deal. A top-four, 50-point defenseman at under $4 million is an incredible luxury for any Cup contender. If Rielly approves a trade under these circumstances, the Leafs can demand a legitimate package.





The Comparable: Brent Burns to the Carolina Hurricanes (July 2022).

The Player: Brent Burns (37 years old, $8M AAV).

The Trade: San Jose retained 33% of Burns' salary (dropping his hit to $5.36M) and traded him to Carolina for Steven Lorentz, goaltending prospect Eetu Makiniemi, and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick.

The Takeaway: Because Rielly is significantly younger than Burns was (32 vs. 37) and a 50% retention drops his cap hit even lower ($3.75M vs $5.36M), the Leafs could reasonably expect a steeper return than San Jose got. A retained Rielly trade should easily command at least a 2nd-round pick, a B-tier prospect, and a roster player from a contender looking to load up for a run. However, the Leafs interest in retaining 50% may be limited, and with less retention you’ll see a gradual slide in the included assets.





Source: Brent Burns @ Elite Prospects









Final Thoughts for the Maple Leafs





Moving Morgan Rielly isn't like flipping a bottom-six rental at the trade deadline. His NMC means he controls the board, and his high cap hit is a non-starter for half the league.





If management wants to clear the full $7.5 million to completely overhaul the blue line and shift the culture, they will have to swallow their pride and accept a McDonagh/Trouba-style cap dump. But if they get creative, eat salary, and work collaboratively with Rielly to find him a premium destination, they can flip a depreciating asset into a package that actually helps this franchise take its next step.





With that said, tonight Morgan Rielly skates in what may be his final game as a Toronto Maple Leafs, while some will celebrate the career Rielly has had, I’ll openly hope this is the final time Rielly takes to the home ice as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.







