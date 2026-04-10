Avs Claim Top Record in the League

The Colorado Avalanche have officially claimed the President's Trophy as the NHL's best team by record with four games left in the season. This is the eighth time in franchise history the Avalanche have claimed the title.

In a season where the Avs didn't lose a home game in regulation until January, it's almost hard to believe it took this long for them to mathematically eliminate the probability of another team surpassing them in the overall standings. With a record of 52-16-10, the Avs are tied for the second most wins in franchise history, and with a handful of games left on the schedule, they have the opportunity to tie the franchise record of 56 set in the 2021-22 season, on their way to claiming Colorado's third Stanley Cup title.

The Avs have been the top of the league in most statistical categories this year, including +/-, goal differential, and point differintial. With 293 goals for to 198 goals against across 78 games this year, the Avs have scored 95 more goals than they've allowed. That's 30+ more goals than the next leading team in the league.

Led by powerful top line center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 126 points with 52 goals and 74 assists across 77 games, the Avs have been as good on the road as they have been at home. In the Mile High City the Avs have a record of 25-9-5, while in opposing barns Colorado has actually has a slightly better tally, with a 27-7-5 record.

Interestingly, without captain Gabe Landeskog in the lineup, who is playing in his first regular season since the 2021 season, the team is 9-9-3.