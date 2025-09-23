On Max Pacioretty: PTO, Signing or Retirement.

Max Pacioretty is still unsigned. This guy really was a force last year for the Leafs in the playoffs and while fighting injuries in the regular season he still manages 101 hits in only 37 games. Pretty much the definition of a warrior.. and every team needs a warrior..





But even more than the stats, he managed to find a way to be a major veteran presence and a stabilizing force…something MANY teams should be looking for…





However, currently Max is between deciding to take another PTO (which worked last year in Toronto) or retirement…Many years and many injuries have undoubtedly taking a toll…Toronto is still hanging around too… but cap space is a major issue and they've been unable to clear what they need to clear to get max back in…..





The New York Rangers are a team that's very interested in a PTO, as are the Devils and Sabres… they were some rumors about the Red Wings and the Montréal Canadiens as well…





I was told to expect a decision soon by a source today.



