There is still no apparent progress in Connor McDavid’s contract negotiations. He will report to training camp without a new deal, raising the possibility that he could play out the 2025-26 season and become an unrestricted free agent in July 2026. McDavid has consistently said that all options are on the table, and this scenario is undoubtedly one of them. He’s playing this smartly, emphasizing his focus on winning a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers this season. I believe him—this is a player who genuinely takes the goal of bringing the Cup back to Canada seriously.





However, can any team withstand the distraction of an entire season with Connor McDavid unsigned?





We’ve seen teams navigate similar situations before. Typically, as the season begins, both sides agree to pause public contract discussions. But those cases rarely involve a player of McDavid’s caliber.





The Oilers’ roster is aging, a concern McDavid has voiced openly. Remarkably, Zach Hyman is already 33 years old, and Mattias Ekholm is 35. This offseason, Edmonton parted ways with veterans Evander Kane (traded to Vancouver) and Corey Perry (signed with Los Angeles), two of McDavid’s closer teammates. These moves may signal a shift, but they also highlight the team’s aging core.





At a recent preseason game, Calgary fans taunted Oilers supporters with chants of “McDavid’s leaving!” The speculation is intensifying, and several NHL teams are reportedly preparing contingency plans for a potential trade if McDavid’s future remains uncertain. Los Angeles, Vegas, Carolina, and the New York Islanders have been mentioned as possible suitors. Toronto and Montreal are frequently cited in online chatter, but sources indicate McDavid is unlikely to sign long-term with either. The cost of acquiring him for just one year would be steep—likely not worth it without a guarantee of an extension.



