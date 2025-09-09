Insider Reveals Maple Leafs' Surprising Plan for UFA Jack Roslovic

Elliotte Friedman Reveals Maple Leafs' Surprising Plan for UFA Jack Roslovic





For the better part of two months, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been consistently linked to versatile forward Jack Roslovic. Known for his scoring touch, defensive responsibility, and ability to play multiple forward positions, Roslovic seems like a natural fit for the Leafs' system. The primary obstacle, however, has been a crowded forward group, leaving many wondering where he could possibly slot into the depth chart.





That picture became a little clearer—and perhaps more puzzling—this week. During a guest appearance on the Donnie and Dhali Show, renowned NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed intriguing details about the Leafs' potential plans for the unrestricted free agent.





Elliotte Friedman: A guy like Jack Roslovic, I think Toronto was looking at him...potentially as a winger on the number one line - Donnie and Dhali (9/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) September 8, 2025





According to Friedman, the interest in Roslovic may be for a role far more significant than many assumed: a spot on the top line.





A Puzzling Top-Line Audition?

Last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, Roslovic saw success playing on the wing alongside elite talent before a move back to a third-line center role slowed his offensive production. From the Leafs' perspective, adding Roslovic and his versatility is a logical move. But as a top-line winger?





The fit seems unconventional. With superstar Auston Matthews and emerging power forward Matthew Knies seemingly locked into the top unit, inserting Roslovic is an unexpected strategy. While Roslovic does play a strong possession game that could benefit the line, he doesn't fit the profile of a prototypical top-six scorer. If he possessed that kind of undisputed top-line upside, it's fair to ask why he remains available on the UFA market in September.





Searching for a Post-Marner Solution

This pursuit could be a direct reaction to the massive void left by the departure of Mitch Marner, with management exploring all avenues to creatively replace his production. While the Maple Leafs could certainly use a player like Roslovic, a deal seems contingent on other moves.





For a Roslovic signing to be financially and logistically feasible, the team would almost certainly need to repurpose the roster spots—and cap hits—of players like Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf. Without those corresponding moves, adding Roslovic feels like forcing a square peg into a round hole.





For the first time in years, the Maple Leafs' roster heading into training camp feels anything but settled. Whether through a last-minute free agent signing, a trade, or even a professional tryout (PTO), one thing is certain: more surprises are likely in store for Leafs Nation.