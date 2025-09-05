Montreal Canadiens Trade Carey Price

Carey Price hasn't played an NHL game since April 29th, 2022. That game against the Florida Panthers was only his 5th of the season and fittingly it was his best of the year. Price made 39 saves on the night, allowing only 2 goals and won his only game of the season.





Unfortunately for Price, despite his best attempts, a debilitating knee injury has since ended his career. After navigating the salary cap for two seasons with Price on long-term injured reserve the Canadiens have now made the decision to move the goaltender for cap relief. After paying his bonus, the Habs made the decision to trade Price to free up cap space.





The Canadiens acquire defenseman Gannon Laroque from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Carey Price and a fifth-round pick in 2026.



News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/hnwKBe7FE0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 5, 2025





Trading Price’s contract now gives the Canadiens just over $4.56M in cap space. The Sharks now have just over $9.2M in cap space. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 5, 2025







