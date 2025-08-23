The Montreal Canadiens Special Teams for 2025-2026

During the 2024-2025 season the Habs had the 21st ranked power play with a 20.1% success rate. While this is a good improvement from the previous season where they ended with a 17.46 success rate, they need to take steps to get into the top ten given the talent they have.

For most of the season, the Habs employed a 4 forward and one D approach, which made sense given the players they had. Furthermore, they almost exclusively used their first unit, with the second unit getting the tail end of power plays (30-20 seconds). With the additions of Demidov, Dobson, Bolduc and a healthy Kirby Dach, I think they need to change how they deploy their power play and have two effective units. Opposing teams would often stifle the habs as they had issues with zone entries and being too predictable (the Laine bomb).

I would do the following.

First Unit

Cole-Suzuki-Slav

Bolduc

Hutson

Second Unit

Laine-Dach-Demidov

Matheson- Dobson

The first unit uses the 4 forward one D and the other the traditional 3 and 2. I find with the 4 and 1, if the opposing teams were able to be cohesively aggressive on the puck carrier, the Habs had a lot of trouble moving the puck effectively and were often scrambling. By having the 3-2 option, it changes the look of the pp so the opposing team would need to constantly adjust their defensive approach.

Also, it gives the Habs two effective lines. Laine and Cole can both use their big shot on seperate units and Hutson and Dobson can both run their own PP. Furthermore, I really think the time should be spread out evenly. 1 minute per unit and start a pp with either one as the talent has been spread out to maximise each player's strengths. With Laine on the first pp last year, Cole could not use his big shot. By separating them, the Habs can effectively maximize their offensive threats.

What is really important is to vary which unit starts first and really spread out the PP ice time. If one unit scores, start the other one. Keep the other team guessing at all times. Also, it's important for all those players to see PP time as it will boost their offensive numbers, giving them more confidence and

If you look at the Panthers, they had two effective PP units that caused headaches for opposing teams, especially the Oilers. By employing this strategy I think it will take some pressure off the first unit to need to get something done and calm down the play so that the Habs have more puck control, less predictability and in the end more goals.

For the PK, the Habs did quite well last finishing 9th with an 80.9 success rate. However, they lost two huge effective minute eaters in Dvorak, Savard and Armia. The loss of Dvorak is going to hurt as he was huge in the fasceoff dot with 55%. The issue will be finding a centre who can win draws. After Evans who came in at 52.9 %, there is Suzuki at 51.6% but the PK should be a time for him to rest up. Joe Veleno is a very good defensive centre but his percentage last year was 46.9. Alex Newhook came at 42.9. and is decent playing in the D zone, but not a specialist. So we have a bit on an issue. A big part of the teams success on the PK was winning draws and the D zone and launching the puck down the ice. I would give this a try for next year

Evans-Anderson as one forward duo. There is speed, size, tenacity and intelligence here. A good annoying partnership.

Veleno-Bolduc or Kapanen. Again you have speed and a lot of defensive awareness in Veleno. He would need to work on his draws and kick it up to 50%. Bolduc has proven to be reliable defensively, and giving him this chance will boost his ice time and development. Also, it gives the line two centre options. Obviously Veleno is the centre here but Bolduc can fill in if he gets thrown out of the dot. Kapanen can play both ends of the ice well, is centre and would also benefit from the ice time for his development. He would do well in this spot.

For the D, not too much has changed, other than the loss of Savard.

Matheson-Carrier were great last year and I would keep them together.

Guhle-Dobson are two big defenders who will clear the net and take up space in the slot and on the boards. I think these two can do some damage.

What do you all think the Habs should do for next year?