Mark Kirton, Former Leaf and Tireless ALS Advocate, Dies at 66

Former Maple Leaf Mark Kirton Passes Away After Courageous Battle with ALS





Following the Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup victory in 1967, the franchise entered a tumultuous period. Under the controversial ownership of Harold Ballard, the team was frequently mired in off-ice disputes. While the Leafs continued to ice a team every night, many players from that era did not always receive the recognition they deserved.





In the 1978 NHL Amateur Draft, the Maple Leafs selected Mark Kirton in the third round, 48th overall. Kirton made his NHL debut with Toronto during the 1979-80 season, scoring his first and only goal for the club in a two-game stint. After playing another 11 games the following season, he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings for goaltender Jim Rutherford.





Today, the Maple Leafs organization shared the sad news that Kirton has lost his long battle with ALS. Diagnosed with the disease in 2018, Kirton channeled his fight into powerful advocacy, founding ALS Action Canada, a patient-led initiative dedicated to finding a cure and improving access to treatments.





We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Kirton following a battle with ALS.



Mark made his NHL debut with the blue and white and would go on to spend 8 seasons in the NHL. In 2018, he was diagnosed with ALS and in 2020 he founded ALS Action Canada with PALS (Patients with… pic.twitter.com/hYO7lMWcD6 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 18, 2025





Mark always handled himself with class and faced every challenge with tremendous bravery. The entire staff at Hockey Buzz sends its sincerest condolences to the Kirton family and all those impacted by his passing.