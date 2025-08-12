The Oilers: Lack of Focus

The Edmonton Oilers are the most insane team I have ever watched. They have the second best player to play the game after Mario Lemieux with McDavid and have the second best player in the world with Draisaitl.

Why can't they win that elusive Cup?

Well the answer is a lack of focus from management and the coaching staff.

When the Oilers first started having playoff success in 2020, from what I could see, their system was akin to pond hockey. Get the puck to McJesus, and constant Hail Mary passes across the neutral zone. This somewhat worked out because McDavid and Draisaitl are simply tremendous. Long term however, this does not result in a Stanley Cup.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Oilers have similar issues. Now don't get me wrong, this team is stacked, and I don't blame the players at all. I blame the various GMs and coaches. The fact they reached the finals the last two years is a testament to how good these players are. The failure lies in the mismanagement of assets and not putting players in a position to succeed. If Marty St-Louis had coached this team the last 4 years they would have two Cups and we would be talking Dynasty. I know I sound crazy, and I am, but I'm not insane.

Here is what I mean when I say putting players in a position to succeed. The Oilers have had very good hockey players on their roster over the years in Holloway, Broberg, Puljujärvi, Arvidsson, Foegele, and Jeff Skinner. For one reason or another, these players did not pan out for the Oilers and have all moved on to other teams. Some of those have found immense success on their new teams and it would appear a change of environment was needed. But was it?

I know hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but I was disappointed when all these players moved on because I always found they were never given a chance to shine. The issue with management and the coaching staff is that they always want players to be something they are not or can't be because of the opportunities given. I'll break it down.

Holloway: Skates like the wind, can score, pass, do it all. Had a great year with the Blues. With the Oilers he was sometimes a healthy scratch and playing limited minutes. The Oilers had zero patience with him. They wanted him to score 30 goals but always bounced him around the lineup. You want him to do well? Keep him in the top six. Always. Stop blending the lines each three game man. He made a great choice taking the offer sheet. He must have been going nuts.

Broberg: The Oilers needed a good puck moving D after Klefbom retired due to injury. They had one. A great player on a team lacking reliable D. What do they do? Healthy scratch, limited minutes. If you're not Erik Karlsson you're not playing. Madness. Play him! Of course he will make mistakes but watching him play, it was only growing pains, not a lack of skill or effort. Look what the Habs did with Hutson, they played him over 20 mins a game. I know the two players are vastly different, but a guy like Broberg needs ice time, not the bench.

Puljujärvi: Another great skater and he was a brilliant forechecker. The Oilers wanted him to play with McDavid and score 50 goals. He's not that guy. He would have been perfect as a mainstay on the third line. Management should have re-focused their expectations and use his skating and checking talents to shut down other lines. Tell him to focus on that and forget about the offence as it will come organically. He could have been a good 30-40 point guy. Instead healthy scratch and bouncing around the lineup which pretty much shattered his confidence. Good job boys.

Arvidsson: I know part of this is a cap casualty, but manage it. See Puljujärvi. Re-focus expectations. Give him a clear job out there. Stop blending lines.

Foegele: Played great for the Oilers and had a great year in LA. Manage your Cap man.

Jeff Skinner: Competes, can shoot and pass and is fast. He won't be what he was but for crying in the sink, play him! He had 16 goals but only 5 games the playoffs. In those 5 games, he played great.

Now I know the cap plays a role in some of these departures, but you gotta figure it out. Furthermore, the Oilers need a clear team vision. Everyone needs to be involved and have a job. McDavid can't play the pk, pp, 5-5 and in nets. Look at Florida. Every player knows what they need to do and are put in a position to succeed. Sam Bennet is a perfect example. Calgary wanted another Iginla but he is not that guy. He's Sam Bennett and he was allowed to be Sam Bennett with the Panthers. Hence two Cups. Paul Maurice gets it. The Oilers did this with Cory Perry and he was an awesome addition.

The Oilers need to balance the ice time in the bottom six, keep the lines together for the most part and stop stacking the first line every chance they get. Also, allow young players to develop and get touches on the ice. Not 8-10 minutes of nervous hockey.