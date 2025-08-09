The $3M Problem: Why a Jack Roslovic Deal Is Complicated for the Leafs

Why a Jack Roslovic Deal is Complicated for the Maple Leafs





The Toronto Maple Leafs and the summer's top remaining free agent, Jack Roslovic, have been linked in rumors for what feels like an eternity. Despite potting 22 goals last season, Roslovic remains without a contract, fueling speculation that a handshake deal with Toronto is already in place. But as the summer drags on, the silence has become deafening.





KHL Offers Add New Pressure





Just this week, a new wrinkle emerged. According to Dylan Griffing of Elite Prospects, Roslovic has begun fielding offers from multiple KHL teams, adding a new layer of pressure and leverage to the negotiations.





Multiple KHL clubs have made bids on UFA Jack Roslovic. — dylan griffing (@GriffingDylan) August 9, 2025





The $3 Million Salary Cap Roadblock





The primary roadblock remains the money. Reports, recently verified by Elliotte Friedman, indicate Roslovic is seeking a multi-year deal worth north of $3,000,000 annually. Friedman notes that while there's enough NHL interest to keep him in the league, the Leafs are in a cap bind. Without shedding the contracts of players like Calle Jarnkrok or David Kampf, Toronto simply can't meet that asking price.





However, even if the money worked, would the player?





On the surface, Roslovic checks some important boxes. He's a much-needed right-handed shot who won an impressive 54.1% of his faceoffs last season. He also tied his career-high in goals and posted his second-best career point total. That's the sales pitch. But when you look closer, especially on a multi-year deal, the red flags start to appear.





Is Roslovic a Fit Under Coach Craig Berube?





The concerns are almost entirely on the defensive side of the puck. Roslovic hasn't been a factor on the penalty kill since the 2022-23 season and has been heavily sheltered, starting over 61% of his shifts in the offensive zone. Most concerning for a team now coached by Craig Berube is the lack of physical engagement. In 81 games last year, Roslovic delivered a mere 14 hits and blocked just 23 shots. Add in a troubling 63-to-19 giveaway-to-takeaway ratio, and it's difficult to see how his style meshes with Berube's hard-nosed system.





The Verdict



