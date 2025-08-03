Victor Johansson: How the Maple Leafs' 143 lb Prospect Became a Draft Steal

Since Brad Treliving was named General Manager, the Toronto Maple Leafs' scouting department has clearly prioritized size and strength. Across two draft classes, the Leafs haven't selected a player shorter than 6'1", and their chosen prospects average around 190 lbs. So, when the team selected its 4th-round draft pick in 2024, some fans had questions.





When the Leafs selected Victor Johansson 120th overall, fans were immediately caught off guard by his weight. At the time of the draft, Elite Prospects listed Johansson at just 143 lbs. Given his 6'1" stature, fans questioned his physical commitment to playing professional hockey. Fast forward just over a year, and it seems those concerns were unwarranted, as Toronto may have finally found themselves a mid-round draft steal.





Earlier this summer at Maple Leafs Development Camp, he came in bigger than ever, adding over twenty pounds of muscle. At camp, Johansson revealed that he had struggled previously to put on weight because his appetite was suppressed by ADHD medication. After finishing school, Johansson made the conscious decision to discontinue the medication, which allowed him to put on the extra weight.





Johansson's hard work secured him an invite to Team Sweden's World Juniors Showcase this summer, and he did not let that opportunity go to waste. During the showcase, the left-handed defender did everything possible to increase his chances of making the team, with some even going as far as to call him the most impressive player of the tournament.





I didn’t know very much about Victor Johansson🇸🇪 before this event, but it’s safe to say he turned a lot of heads.



Toronto fans should be excited👀#WJSS https://t.co/4cyimGgLpP pic.twitter.com/OA0zXSF4B8 — WJCrankings (@WJCrankings) August 3, 2025





As a prospect, Johansson was considered a long shot, but he has made real progress over the last two seasons. He has become stronger on the puck and added a physical edge, elevating his NHL chances. This newfound strength, combined with his above-average skating and vision, now allows him to better withstand the pressure of an opposing team's forecheck.





At just 19 years old, Johansson is likely another full season away from his North American debut, but seeing him join the Marlies for a playoff run in April of 2026 is not out of the question. Johansson also presents as a potential trade chip for the Leafs, given the team's history with high-performing defenders at the World Juniors. Unfortunately, World Juniors success doesn't guarantee NHL success, as seen with Topi Niemela.





Johansson projects as a potential second-pairing defender who has the skill set to run a power play and is comfortable joining the rush. As he continues to develop, that ceiling could rise even higher, especially now that his weight issues are under control. It has been a while since the Maple Leafs drafted a defender outside of the first round who has contributed to the team, and only time will tell if Johansson can end that trend.