WE ARE BUILDING A NEW HOCKEYBUZZ, RESET YOUR PASSWORDS

It’s been many, many years since we changed formats here on hockeybuzz.com. Ye old website did a great job for 20 years for us, but the time has come to create something more secure, faster, and able to bring you the latest and best experience on the web.

What you are seeing today is just the beginning of what will be a summer-long project of updating and fine-tuning this site in our ultimate goal to become your favorite place to go. We really appreciate your patience and understanding. .

We have imported all of your usernames from the old version, but the first time you sign inyou will need to reset your passwords…so when you go to log in, just click on reset password with your email.

We are not just here to improve how we looked in how smoothly we run, We’re also currently hiring a bunch of new writers; some of the best on the Internet right now will be joining us. It’s a very exciting time. This is our 20th year and change is never super easy or smooth or fun, but I do believe we’re heading in the right direction…also, we need your feedback to do what we want to do here. In the comments, please let us know what you want to see on hockeybuzz.com, and our designers and editorial staff will do everything we can to make this place live up to your expectations.