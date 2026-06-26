The First Domino Falls: Jim Hiller Severs the Berube Connection on the Leafs Bench

Hiller's Assessment Begins

When the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the hiring of Jim Hiller as the franchise’s 41st head coach, General Manager John Chayka was crystal clear: the fate of the existing coaching staff rested squarely in Hiller’s hands. While the organization opted against the immediate, scorched-earth approach of completely clearing out the bench, a strategy we've seen deployed by other front offices, it took less than two weeks for Hiller to complete his initial staff assessment.

According to Nick Alberga, the Maple Leafs have officially relieved Mike Van Ryn of his duties as an assistant coach.

The Maple Leafs have made another change behind the bench.



Hearing assistant coach Mike Van Ryn won't be returning after spending the past three seasons with the organization. — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) June 26, 2026

Van Ryn’s Role on the Bench

Van Ryn departs after spending the past three seasons with the organization, having originally joined the Maple Leafs in July 2023. In his role as an assistant, he was tasked primarily with overseeing the blue line and the penalty kill.

Severing the Berube Connection

From a management strategy standpoint, this personnel change is entirely logical. Van Ryn’s most significant connection in the coaching ranks is to former Leafs head coach Craig Berube. The two worked closely together with the St. Louis Blues, capturing a Stanley Cup in 2019, and Van Ryn remained closely aligned with Berube's systems during their overlap here in Toronto.

With Berube's recent departure and the team's defensive structure falling under intense scrutiny, retaining a core holdover from that regime simply didn't align with Hiller's fresh mandate. By moving on from Van Ryn, Hiller and Chayka are carving out the necessary space to bring in a new defensive architect, one whose tactical philosophy matches the new head coach's vision for dictating the pace of the game.



