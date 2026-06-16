Trade Rumor: Could Connor Hellebuyck Be a Blockbuster Target for New Jersey?

A new trade rumor making the rounds has linked Winnipeg Jets superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils in what would be one of the biggest goalie-related blockbusters in recent NHL memory. The rumored framework would reportedly send Hellebuyck to New Jersey in exchange for veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom, a roster player, and a 2nd round draft pick.

The idea is fascinating because it touches on two organizations with very different competitive pressures. The Devils have spent the past few seasons building around an exciting young core led by Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Luke Hughes, and Simon Nemec. Their offensive talent is obvious, but goaltending has remained one of the biggest questions surrounding the club’s ability to become a true Stanley Cup contender.





Hellebuyck wants out of Winnipeg and is very close with the Hughes Brothers... He would instantly change the conversation. He is not just a quality starter, he is one of the NHL’s elite goaltenders and a proven workhorse capable of carrying a heavy regular-season workload. For a Devils team that wants to win now, adding a goalie of his caliber would represent a major statement. New Jersey has the speed, skill, and defensive upside to compete with anyone in the Eastern Conference, but a dependable star in net could be the missing piece that turns potential into postseason success.





From Winnipeg’s perspective, the rumor is more complicated. Hellebuyck has been the backbone of the Jets for years, and moving him would signal a significant organizational shift. Bringing back Markstrom would allow Winnipeg to remain competitive in goal rather than fully resetting at the position. Markstrom is experienced, has handled pressure markets before, and could give the Jets a capable veteran presence while they collect additional assets.





The key to the deal would likely be the identity of the roster A young NHL forward, a defenseman with upside, or a controllable middle-six piece could make the package more appealing.





For New Jersey, the risk would come down to cost and commitment. Hellebuyck would improve them immediately, but giving up a roster player and future draft capital would reduce their flexibility. The Devils would also need to be comfortable with the financial and roster implications of building around another major veteran contract.





I was told a while ago that Connor wants to be traded. So this has serious legs, but New Jersey won’t be alone. The Florida Panthers will get heavily involved to try and land Hellebuyck....and they are very good at getting what they want.

Ma



