Toronto Maple Leafs Closing In On Jim Hiller As Next Head Coach



The search for the next Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs appears to be nearing an end. According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on naming Jim Hiller as their new head coach.

Jim Hiller will be new Leafs coachhttps://t.co/eoDlBdcwjc — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 17, 2026

If the deal crosses the finish line, this will mark a return to Toronto for Hiller, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Maple Leafs. He most recently ran the bench as the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

What Hiller Brings to Toronto

For General Manager John Chayka, bringing in a coach who understands the immense pressure of the Toronto market is a massive asset, but Hiller's tactical identity is likely the primary draw.

During his recent tenure in Los Angeles, Hiller's squads were defined by their defensive pedigree. He successfully implemented a structured, heavy defensive system that focused heavily on locking down the neutral zone and forcing opponents to the outside. He proved he could take a highly competitive roster and maximize its structural consistency, guiding the Kings deep into the postseason picture.