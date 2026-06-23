Breaking: Ottawa Senators acquire William Eklund from Sharks

Ottawa Senators Trade for William Eklund Using Brady Tkachuk Assets

The Ottawa Senators are finalizing a blockbuster deal to acquire dynamic forward William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks, according to a recent report by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

This major move utilizes a key piece of the draft capital acquired in the recent Brady Tkachuk trade, sending the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to San Jose. Not only does this trade immediately reshape the top six forward group for Ottawa, but it carries massive implications for the strategy of the Sharks with the second overall pick.

Details of the Ottawa Senators and William Eklund Trade

According to the report by Friedman, the framework of the massive trade sends William Eklund, Kasper Halttunen, and the signing rights to Brandon Svoboda to the Ottawa Senators. In exchange, the San Jose Sharks receive the ninth overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The ninth overall pick was a centerpiece of the historic return Ottawa secured from the Florida Panthers in the Brady Tkachuk blockbuster on Sunday. Senators General Manager Steve Staios has wasted no time putting those assets to work. Instead of entering a prolonged rebuild, Staios flipped the top ten pick to bring in immediate NHL ready talent.

Sharks get 9th overall. Senators also getting a couple of prospects.



Senators wanted a talented young offensively skilled player.



They get one.



San Jose two picks in top 9.



Crazy draft week continues. https://t.co/Etb6XPQDFO — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2026

What William Eklund Brings to Ottawa

At just 23 years old, William Eklund provides the Senators with a highly skilled playmaking winger capable of sliding directly into their top six. Landing Eklund helps instantly address the massive offensive void created by the departure of Tkachuk. Furthermore, the additions of prospect Kasper Halttunen and Brandon Svoboda inject valuable size and depth into the developmental pipeline for Ottawa.

2026 NHL Draft Impact on Ivar Stenberg

For the San Jose Sharks, dealing a foundational piece like Eklund for a second top ten draft pick fundamentally changes their outlook for the 2026 NHL Draft this weekend.

Most importantly, clearing Eklund from the roster significantly increases the likelihood that General Manager Mike Grier will select elite Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg with the second overall pick.

Prior to this reported trade, the front office in San Jose was heavily debating between drafting Stenberg or filling a major organizational need with top ranked defensive prospect Chase Reid. The primary hesitation surrounding Stenberg was a perceived logjam of young core forwards in San Jose.

By moving Eklund to Ottawa, the Sharks have officially cleared a premier spot on the wing. The 18 year old Stenberg is widely considered the most NHL ready prospect in the 2026 class and is now a seamless fit to step into the opening night lineup for San Jose next fall.







