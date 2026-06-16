Flyers Debate: John Carlson or Darnell Nurse — Which Should They Go For?

The Flyers have reached the point where the next move has to be more than just adding another recognizable name. It has to solve a real problem. And for this team, the most obvious problem is still the power play. That is what makes the debate between signing John Carlson as a free agent or trading for Darnell Nurse from Edmonton so interesting. Both are veteran defensemen. Both would help in different ways. But if the question is which player makes the most sense for Philadelphia right now...





Nurse is the faster, bigger, more physical option. He is younger than Carlson, plays with an edge, brings size, and has handled difficult minutes for Edmonton for years. There is a lot to like there. A defenseman who can skate, hit, defend hard, and bring a steady presence is not easy to find. If the Flyers added Nurse, they would become tougher to play against immediately.





The issue is the contract and the acquisition cost. Nurse carries a $9.25 million cap hit through the 2029-30 season. For the Flyers to be comfortable, Edmonton would likely have to retain salary and bring the number down to around $6 million per year. That would mean the Oilers keeping roughly $3.25 million annually on their books for four more seasons. If Edmonton agreed to that, the price would not be cheap. The Flyers would probably have to move something significant, possibly the 21st overall pick, Oliver Bonk, and a solid prospect.





That is a lot to give up for a player who does not directly fix their biggest weakness. Nurse is a strong, respected defenseman, but he is not really a power-play quarterback. In 2025-26, he averaged only 12 seconds of power-play time per game, according to PuckPedia. That tells you his role. He can help stabilize the blue line and add physicality, but he is not the defenseman who steps onto the first unit and organizes everything from the top.





Carlson, even at 36, is exactly that type of player. He is a right-shot veteran who has spent years running a power play at a high level. He knows when to shoot, when to distribute, how to change the angle, and how to create lanes for skilled forwards. That is a specific skill, and it is one the Flyers badly need.





The numbers explain why this matters. Anaheim’s power play finished at 18.56 percent in 2025-26, while the Flyers finished at 15.74 percent. Neither number is elite, but it is important to remember that Carlson came at the deadline to fix the power play in Anaheim... and his late-season impact there was real. After joining the Ducks, he produced 14 points in 16 regular-season games, then added six assists in 12 playoff games. He showed clearly he can still play major minutes and still being used as a true puck-moving defenseman. Also, remember how upset Ovechkin was to see him traded. That tells you about this man’s character and importance.





Free agency is not only about money. It is also about whether the player wants the situation. For Carlson, the fit in Philly makes a ton of sense. Carlson spent many years in Washington, and Philadelphia is much closer to that part of his life than many other NHL markets. If he wants to play in Philly, that should excite the players and Flyers fans. A motivated Carlson on a two-year deal around $8-9 million per season is much easier to justify than a complicated Nurse trade that could affect the Flyers’ draft capital, prospect pool, and cap sheet for years.

Yes, Carlson is older and this scares fans. That is the obvious concern. The Flyers would not be signing him for what he was five years ago. They would be signing him for what he can still do now...which is 60 points a year...and for what he can teach. Philadelphia has young players who need structure on the power play. Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale, Oliver Bonk, Trevor Zegres, Owen Tippet. and others could benefit from watching how a veteran quarterback manages pressure, timing, deception, player shifting and rotation and puck movement. Carlson would not just run the first unit. He could help teach the next version of it.





That is why Carlson is the better choice. Nurse is appealing because he is younger, tougher, and would make the Flyers more physical. But he comes with term, trade cost, and uncertainty about salary retention. Carlson costs only cap space, and only for two years. With so many Flyers still on rookie contracts, Philadelphia can easily take on that short-term hit.





If the Flyers are choosing between the safer fit and the bigger gamble, they should go with the player who fixes the power play. That player is John Carlson.



