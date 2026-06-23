NHL Trade: Calgary Flames Acquire Simon Nemec from Devils

Calgary Flames Acquire Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov in Blockbuster NHL Trade

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Calgary Flames are acquiring highly coveted defenseman Simon Nemec and winger Maxim Tsyplakov from the New Jersey Devils. In return, New Jersey receives a 2026 second round pick originally from the New York Rangers, a 2027 first round pick from Vegas, a 2028 first round pick from Colorado, and prospect Etienne Morin. Both first round selections are top ten protected.

Nemec & Tsyplakov for 2nd (NYR) this year, Vegas 1st 2027, COL 1st 2028 (both top 10 protected) & Etienne Morin https://t.co/iJclSTQhWH — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2026

Let us break down the players and contracts involved in this massive roster shakeup.

Calgary Flames Land Simon Nemec and Maxim Tsyplakov

The Calgary Flames are landing a premier young right shot defenseman in Simon Nemec. At just 22 years old, the former second overall pick is currently a restricted free agent after finishing his entry level contract. Contract negotiations will be the immediate priority for Calgary management, as Nemec is reportedly seeking a significant salary increase. Calgary also acquires Maxim Tsyplakov to bolster their forward group. The physical winger carries a very manageable 2.25 million dollar cap hit through the 2026 to 2027 season, providing immediate offensive depth and reliable two way play.

New Jersey Devils Acquire Etienne Morin and Draft Capital

On the other side, the New Jersey Devils secure a massive haul of future assets to clear cap space and restock their prospect pool. Etienne Morin is a promising 21 year old left shot defensive prospect. Morin is currently in the second year of his entry level contract, which carries an extremely team friendly 871 thousand dollar cap hit through the 2027 to 2028 campaign. Adding Morin alongside three premium draft picks gives New Jersey incredible flexibility for future roster optimization.

This is a franchise defining move for both clubs. Stay tuned for further analysis on how this NHL trade impacts the salary cap landscape.



