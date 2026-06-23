Just moments ago, Devils GM Sunny Mehta got in on the early off season trade frenzy the league in the midst of, trading Simon Nemec and Max Tsyplakov to Calgary. The return? Three draft picks.

The Devils will receive the Flames 2nd round pick this year as well as two (top ten protected) first rounders, Vegas' 2028. A bit underwhelming at first glance, however is this just one move that is set to lead to something better? Much like Florida did just a few days ago immediately moved a first acquired for Mackie Samoskevich, I do not expect these newly acquired picks to be held by New Jersey for very long.

With names like Larkin, Hellebuyck, Connor, Robertson, Marchenko and even Zach Werenski occupying a very busy NHL trade board, the Devils, who should be looking to add win now, roster players. Adding two additional firsts and a 2nd, replenishes some draft equity for New Jersey, making a potential offer sheet situation less of a burden if that path is chosen. Take Jason Robertson for example, a player signed to a $12m+ contract via offer sheet would cost the franchise four first round picks, something the Devils would be happy to pay.